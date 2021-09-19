CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia denies that the defense pact with the United Kingdom and the United States was closed behind France’s back

Cover picture for the articleThe serious diplomatic crisis caused by the defense agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States with Australia to supply this country with nuclear submarines, to the detriment of a previous pact with France, shows no signs of abating. Two days after Paris decided to call its ambassadors in Washington and Canberra for consultations, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison enlisted this Sunday to defend the agreement baptized as Aukus, while several members of his Government deny the accusations of Paris of having lied to cancel the commercial commitment with the Gallic country.

French ambassador returning to US after Biden and Macron call discussing Australian nuclear sub deal

Diplomatic relations between France and the United States are on the mend after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time since the trilateral AUKUS alliance was announced.The deal between the US, the UK and Australia sank France’s $60bn submarine contract, leading to the unprecedented recall of its ambassador from Washington.In a joint statement following the call on Wednesday, Mr Macron said the ambassador will return in the next week after Mr Biden reaffirmed his “on-going commitment” to France and Europe.The pair agreed to meet in person at the end of October, likely around the Group...
France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
Snubbed Australia to be 'patient' in fixing France ties

Australia's leader said he is being given the cold shoulder by French President Emmanuel Macron after the controversial scrapping of a submarine deal, but vowed to be "patient" in repairing frayed relations. Speaking in Washington late Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had tried to reach the French leader but the call had "not yet" happened. "But we'll be patient. We understand their disappointment," Morrison said. It is a week since Australia without warning tore up a long-standing Aus$90 billion (USD$66bn) deal to buy a dozen French submarines.
The United States and the United Kingdom welcome China’s decision to stop funding coal, but they want more.

The United States and the United Kingdom welcome China’s decision to stop funding coal, but they want more. The United States and the United Kingdom welcomed China’s vow to stop subsidizing coal projects abroad on Wednesday, but expressed optimism that the world’s greatest emitter will also do more to combat climate change at home.
Macron and Modi vow to 'act jointly' after subs dispute

President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed to "act jointly" in the Indo-Pacific region, as a row intensified with Australia and the US over a ditched submarine contract. Macron's telephone talks with Modi were timed conspicuously as French anger appears undiminished after Australia pulled out of a submarine contract in favour of US submarines as part of an alliance with Washington and the UK. US officials have said US President Joe Biden is seeking a phone call with Macron in the coming days to ease tensions but this has yet to materialise, with Macron taking the unprecedented step of recalling France's ambassadors to Australia and the United States. The French presidency said both leaders agreed they would "act jointly in an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific area".
How France was blindsided by the Australia-US sub deal

In June this year, French leader Emmanuel Macron welcomed Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Paris, with concern about the two allies' troubled submarine contract high on his mind. In remarks made on the sunlit steps of the Elysee Palace, he turned to "dear Scott" as he called him and promised that France would "go further and faster, if possible" and "respond to Australian needs". While Macron sounded like a slightly anxious salesman worried about a client slipping away, Morrison didn't mention the landmark deal -- worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) when it was signed in 2016. He said nothing in his public remarks about what is known as "the contract of the century" in France, which has since opened a giant rift in the Western alliance.
Macron walks domestic tightrope over US submarine deal

French President Emmanuel Macron's fury over the cancellation of a huge submarine contract is part of a bid to show strong leadership in the run-up to 2022 elections, but he needs to tread carefully to avoid tripping up, analysts say. France's unprecedented recall of its US and Australian ambassadors over the scuppering of its 31-billion-euro "deal of the century" to supply Australia with 12 submarines caught Washington and Canberra off guard. Nearly a week after the deal was torpedoed, Macron has not yet publicly commented on Australia's decision to ditch its French order for American nuclear-powered vessels as part of a new defence pact with the US and UK to counter a rising China. But while leaving it to Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to complain that France had been "stabbed in the back" by its friends, it was Macron who took the decision to bring home France's envoys.
France builds EU support in sub row, but some warn against US rift

European allies rallied cautiously around France on Tuesday after the US and Australian decision to strip Paris of a submarine supply contract, but some warned the dispute should not torpedo trade talks. German Europe Minister Michael Roth said France's diplomatic crisis with the US was a "wake-up call for all of us" on the importance of uniting an often divided EU on foreign and security policy. A furious France has accused the United States, Australia and Britain of working behind its back to negotiate the AUKUS defence pact and replace Canberra's multi-billion-dollar order of French submarines with a US contract. The show of solidarity from Germany and the EU's top officials was welcomed by France, which said the breakdown of trust with Washington strengthened the case for Europe to set its own strategic course.
France: The United States and Australia lied about the submarine deal

Australia instead decided to make a new agreement with the United States and the United Kingdom: the security agreement AUKUS. As part of the deal, the country will receive US nuclear-powered submarines. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Trian speaks of a “serious crisis” between the allies. “There is a big...
In the midst of a “crisis” with the United States, France has told its ambassadors in the United States and Australia to return home.

In the midst of a “crisis” with the United States, France has told its ambassadors in the United States and Australia to return home. The Associated Press reported that France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia late Friday due to a “crisis” in relations between the two countries.
EU must unite after U.S. pact with Australia, Britain shows, Borrell says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A new U.S. security pact with Australia and Britain shows that the European Union must develop its own defence and security strategies, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, the EU’s top diplomat said on Thursday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was not consulted on Wednesday’s agreement...
IAEA on Trilateral Effort of Australia, United Kingdom, and United States on Nuclear Naval Propulsion

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has been informed by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States of an 18-month trilateral effort between these three countries “to identify the optimal pathway to support Australia’s acquisition of a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability for the Royal Australian Navy”. The trilateral...
Biden finds himself at the center of another international storm: France says it has been 'stabbed in the back' by US-UK defense pact to take on China by building Australia's nuclear-powered submarines

Joe Biden has found himself at the epicenter of another international outcry after the President announced a new pact between the US, UK and Australia to build a fleet of nuclear submarines to combat China. The new alliance - called AUKUS - will see the US and UK cooperate to...
AppleCare+ With Theft and Loss Coverage Expands to the United Kingdom and Australia

Offered as an additional plan to customers in the United States, Japan, Germany, and now also the United Kingdom and Australia, ‌AppleCare‌+ with Theft and Loss coverage can help customers who unfortunately have had their devices stolen or lost get a replacement without having to pay the full cost of a new device. The plan requires customers to have to Find My ‌iPhone‌ enabled on their device when it was lost or stolen.
