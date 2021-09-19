Australia denies that the defense pact with the United Kingdom and the United States was closed behind France’s back
The serious diplomatic crisis caused by the defense agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States with Australia to supply this country with nuclear submarines, to the detriment of a previous pact with France, shows no signs of abating. Two days after Paris decided to call its ambassadors in Washington and Canberra for consultations, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison enlisted this Sunday to defend the agreement baptized as Aukus, while several members of his Government deny the accusations of Paris of having lied to cancel the commercial commitment with the Gallic country.marketresearchtelecast.com
