Pokémon GO: Guide for Community Day September 2021 (Oshawott)

September 2021 Community Day in Pokémon GO is about to begin. As already confirmed weeks ago, Oshawott, the Pokémon Otter, the water-type starter from the Unova region and Pokémon Arceus Legends in Hisui, is the Community Day star of the ninth month of the year in Pokémon GO. The most anticipated social moment of each month in the Niantic game for iOS and Android invites us, as we always do at MeriStation, to offer you a complete guide with all the features and tips so you can make the most of it. Let us know all the details of this Community Day, which will allow us to access Samurott with a special move, exclusive to the event.