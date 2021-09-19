Saint’s Row’s character editor will be "the deepest seen so far"

One of the craziest sandboxes of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation is back with Volition, who after the fiasco of Agents of Mayhem wants to return under its jurisdiction with its star franchise. Although the change of look and tone of the new Saint’s Row Many fans have not liked it, in the studio they are confident with what they are capable of achieving, warning that, among other virtues, they will offer the “deepest character editor in the entire franchise”.