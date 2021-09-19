CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Saint’s Row’s character editor will be "the deepest seen so far"

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the craziest sandboxes of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation is back with Volition, who after the fiasco of Agents of Mayhem wants to return under its jurisdiction with its star franchise. Although the change of look and tone of the new Saint’s Row Many fans have not liked it, in the studio they are confident with what they are capable of achieving, warning that, among other virtues, they will offer the “deepest character editor in the entire franchise”.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Neowin

Saints Row developer discusses starting fresh, new characters, and more

At gamescom 2021, Deep Silver Volition surprised us with the announcement of a Saints Row reboot. The title retains co-op and will be available on last-generation consoles as well. The gameplay seems just as over the top, but with a story that focuses on building a criminal empire from the ground. The official description on the Microsoft Store also points to that.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Volition unveils new details about characters and customization in Saint’s Row reboot

Developer Volition has revealed new details about the characters and customization options that players will engage with in the upcoming title, Saints Row. The company describes this game as a big change, and that’s never easy to make in such an established franchise, but it sounds like there’s something for every fan and newcomer to appreciate in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut impresses on PS5, but it still isn’t for everyone

Death Stranding was one of the strangest games of 2019. It was also one of those games that could not please everyone, not that it ever really wanted to anyway. It certainly elicited a range of reactions from players; “divisive” almost feels like the right descriptor, but it doesn’t really fit because I can’t remember any toxicity in the discourse … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: What We Know So Far

A few days ago at the PlayStation Showcase, two Insomniac Games titles were announced. One of them was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with a new trailer to finally confirm all of the rumors. It will be a sequel to the original game and will feature two protagonists and one surprising character that no one expected. Here are all the details we know so far about this upcoming sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saint S Row#Agents Of Mayhem#Iv#Volition
sirusgaming.com

Marvel’s Wolverine: Everything We Know So Far

Marvel’s Wolverine is a title that no one ever expected to be announced during the PlayStation Showcase a few days back. To make it more shocking, Insomniac Games is the one developing it, which convinces everyone that it will be one heck of a game to play with the reputation of making Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Ratchet and Clank with both big successes. Here is what we currently know about this upcoming game. And will Marvel’s Wolverine come to the PS4?
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

At its midway point, how is Marvel's What If doing so far?

Surreal as it is to say, What If…? has already reached the midway point of its first season. Plenty of intrigue surrounded Marvel’s first foray into animated series territory before its release. And, for the most part, it’s been largely well received by the studio’s fanbase. With five episodes down,...
TV SERIES
gamepur.com

Best low-level runewords in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Builds are a major component of the Diablo franchise, and with Diablo 2: Resurrected, that includes skill trees, gear, and runewords. For the Diablo 2 novice though, it can be tough to know where to begin with runewords, as they come in so many combinations. What is a runeword?. A...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
PlayStation LifeStyle

Upcoming Saints Row Will Feature the Series’ ‘Most In-Depth Character Creator’

Saints Row reboot developer Volition has said that the upcoming title will feature the series’ “most in-depth character creator” that allows players to virtually create anything and anyone they want. Answering common fan questions over on Twitter, Volition also noted that The Boss will have eight voice options in total:...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy