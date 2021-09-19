CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banco Santander negotiates an ERE in Portugal for 210 employees

 5 days ago

Santander Bank has begun to negotiate an Employment Regulation File (ERE) in Portugal that will affect a maximum of 210 employees, according to sources close to the negotiations consulted by EP. The entity already announced in the first half of the year the need to undertake an adjustment of 685 jobs, in a scenario of restructuring of the entire European banking sector due to the acceleration of trends such as digitization due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Court hearing on Orcel’s Santander job offer set for October 20

MADRID (Reuters) -A court hearing of a case brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel against Santander over the bank’s withdrawal of an offer to make him CEO is expected to resume on October 20, a statement from the Madrid court said on Tuesday. Santander and Orcel ended up in the...
Banco BICE strengthens Calypso investment and use of Adenza technology

Banco BICE strengthens Calypso investment and use of Adenza technology. Adenza, the company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL, announces that Banco BICE has strengthened its investment in the firm's Calypso platform and extended its implementation of Adenza Technology. In 2018, Chilean bank Banco BICE launched a...
Valley National buying U.S. unit of Bank Leumi Le-Israel

Valley National Bancorp said Thursday it agreed to pay $1.15 billion in cash and stock to buy Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corp., the U.S. unit of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M., and parent company of Bank Leumi USA. The New York-based bank said the deal will broaden its technology and venture capital banking business, and create the 29th largest publicly traded U.S. bank by assets. As of June 30, Bank Leumi counted total assets of $8.4 billion, deposits of $7.1 billion, and gross loans of $5.4 billion. Valley National said the acquisition will add 7% to its 2023 earnings. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. will own more than 14% of Valley's common stock when the deal closes. Valley National shares are up 23.8% so far this year, compared to a rise of 25.9% by the Financial Select SPDR Fund .
HSBC branch staff learning Welsh

HSBC UK has launched an initiative to help branch staff in Wales learn or brush up on their Welsh language skills.The bank said the move will enable customers to converse with members of staff in Welsh if they wish to.The initiative will tap into the skills and knowledge of fluent Welsh speakers in the bank, as well as using online Government resources produced in Wales to promote and facilitate the use of the language.The bank is also working to ensure any new signage in branches in Wales is in Welsh first, and that it can offer brochures and customer literature in...
Banco Santander Launches 1000 Scholarships To Enhance Professional English From Universidad de Pensilvania

Professional English is an essential tool that makes a difference when it comes to promoting employment. Improving skills like this and learning new skills and knowledge (also called upskilling) help achieve career goals. Banco Santander continues its commitment to continuous learning and language training as a lever for employability. Through...
China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for digital currencies in China after a crackdown on the volatile trade. The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
China declares all Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency transactions illegal

China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. Chinese banks were banned from handling cryptocurrencies in 2013, but the government issued a reminder this year. That reflected official concern cryptocurrency mining and trading might still be going […]
Better Being abandons IPO plans

Better Being Co. has filed to withdraw its initial public offering, in which the Utah-based whole-body wellness platform company was looking to raise up to $212.5 million and be valued at up to $896.0 million. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, only that it is "no longer pursuing an initial public offering of its common stock at this time." The company originally filed an S-1 for an IPO on July 6, and in an amendment on July 26 said it planned to offer 12.5 million share in the IPO, which was expected to rrice between $15 and $17 a share. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Jefferies were the lead underwriters of the planned IPO. The withdrawal comes during a record year for IPOs, and at a time of relatively strong investor interest, as witnessed by the 6.3% gain in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past three months while the S&P 500 tacked on 3.0%.
European Central Bank climate report: Early action is better

The European Central Bank s first climate stress test shows higher risks of loan defaults for banks in fire-plagued southern Europe and argues that an earlier and orderly shift to greener energy may have costs — but pay off for the economy over the long run. The bank warned that its two more negative scenarios — a hasty effort to catch up to the problem or simply doing nothing — risked much higher costs and losses in economic output, especially further in to the stress test's 30-year time frame. The stress test published Wednesday compiled data gathered on more...
China's Ant Group shares credit data with central bank

China’s central bank will soon have access to private credit information of hundreds of millions of users of Ant Group’s online credit service, in a move signaling more regulatory oversight of the financial technology sector. Huabei, Ant Group’s credit service, said in a statement that consumer credit data it has collected will be included in the People’s Bank of China’s financial credit information database. “The inclusion of Huabei’s credit information into the credit reporting system will help users’ credit information be more comprehensive,” Huabei’s statement read. Consumers who do not authorize the sharing of credit data with the central...
London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
Bank of England maintains bond purchase program in 7-2 vote

The Bank of England on Thursday unanimously decided to keep interest rates at 0.1%, and its two newest members were on the side of maintaining its bond purchase program in a 7-2 vote. Dave Ramsden and Michael Saunders voted to reduce the government bond purchase target to £840 billion from £875 billion, with Ramsden switching sides from his August decision. The outlook for the labor market, and hence underlying inflationary pressures, was particularly uncertain, and that some of this uncertainty should be resolved over coming months, the majority of Bank of England members said, according to the minutes. Monetary policy would at some point need to start to unwind some of its post-pandemic stimulus, the majority said, while Ramsden and Saunders argued asset purchases when CPI inflation was above 3% and the output gap was closed might cause medium-term inflation expectations to drift up further. The pound was trading at $1.3693 shortly after the decision, and the 2-year gilt inched up to 0.31%.
