Banco Santander negotiates an ERE in Portugal for 210 employees
Santander Bank has begun to negotiate an Employment Regulation File (ERE) in Portugal that will affect a maximum of 210 employees, according to sources close to the negotiations consulted by EP. The entity already announced in the first half of the year the need to undertake an adjustment of 685 jobs, in a scenario of restructuring of the entire European banking sector due to the acceleration of trends such as digitization due to the coronavirus pandemic.marketresearchtelecast.com
