Pharmaceuticals

Ecuador buys 1.5 million vaccines for regular immunization scheme

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuito, Sep 18 (EFE) .- Ecuador invested just over 4.4 million dollars in the purchase of some 1.5 million vaccines to incorporate them into the regular immunization scheme, the Ministry of Public Health reported this Saturday. The purchase is part of the national immunization strategy for children under 5 years...

International Business Times

Vietnam To Buy 10 Million Cuban Vaccine Doses

Cuba agreed Monday to provide Vietnam with 10 million doses of its home-grown coronavirus vaccine, Abdala, for which the Asian nation has given emergency approval. A deal was signed between the two countries during an official visit by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the communist island, the government said. The...
US News and World Report

Australia Buys Additional 1 Million Doses of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia has purchased an additional 1 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine from the European Union, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as the country accelerates its inoculation programme to fight record high infections. The purchase is a boost for Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy, which is at...
beckershospitalreview.com

US to buy millions of Pfizer vaccines for global donation

The White House will buy hundreds of millions more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to distribute to other countries, two people familiar with the deal told The Washington Post Sept. 17. The purchase will be formally announced early next week and is slated to coincide with the U.N. General Assembly...
The Independent

US pledges to buy hundreds of millions more vaccine doses to donate to the world

The United States is planning to buy millions more doses of the Pfizer vaccine to distribute around the world, according to a report, in a move that would bolster hopes of vaccinating the world beyond the Western hemisphere.The move, details of which were leaked on Friday and reported by The Washington Post, come ahead of a meeting of the UN General Assembly next week to address the issue of global vaccine supply.An official announcement is expected early next week on the deal with Pfizer, which follows an existing agreement with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to distribute 500 million doses...
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
EatThis

These People Are 11 Times More Likely to Die From COVID

We're still wearing masks, and we're still worrying about community transmission—much about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic might feel like deja vu. But the shape of the pandemic has changed since its beginnings. Although not at the peak set last winter, the death rate has risen since the spring and continues to climb nationwide. But today experts know that one group of people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease—and they know how you can stay safe. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
