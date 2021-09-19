CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxer Manny Pacquiao is appointed by the ruling party of the Philippines as a candidate for the presidential elections of 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe Philippine Democratic Party-People’s Power (PDP-Laban) that governs the Philippines, has proposed this Sunday boxing star Manny Pacquiao as the presidential candidate for the 2022 elections, as announced by Senator Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III, informs Reuters. Pacquiao, who currently chairs the PDP-Laban, was nominated by his allies during the party...

