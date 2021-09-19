CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Can the Iran nuclear deal be saved? Here are some clues prior to the UN summit

marketresearchtelecast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of difficult negotiations, can the United States and Iran find a way to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal?. The annual United Nations summit next week could offer clues next week, when Iran’s new heavy-handed government makes its international debut. – How are the negotiations going? – Following the...

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US implores Iran to return to nuke talks without delay

The Biden administration is imploring Iran to quickly return to talks on its nuclear program after a three-month hiatus caused by its government transition, warning that the window for negotiations may soon close.A senior administration official said Thursday that U.S. patience is wearing thin and that further delays while Iran continues to expand its atomic capabilities could lead Washington and its partners to conclude a return to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal is no longer worthwhile. The official, who briefed reporters on condition that he not be identified by name, spoke as diplomats from the remaining parties to the...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden declares ‘new era’ of U.S. diplomacy in U.N. speech

President Joe Biden declared Tuesday the world is at an “inflection point in history,” urging countries to join forces to tackle threats such as climate change, pandemics and corruption — or else risk failing in ways that “will reverberate for generations.”. Having ended a 20-year-long, “relentless” war in Afghanistan, Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
AFP

Iran wants nuclear talks to result in lifting of all sanctions: Raisi

Iran's new ultraconservative president on Tuesday voiced support for renewed nuclear negotiations in his international debut even as he hailed what he termed the decline of US hegemony. He repeated the clerical state's stance that nuclear weapons are religiously prohibited, a position that has been met with skepticism notably by Israel, which has carried out a sabotage campaign to delay Iran's nuclear work.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

No ministers' meeting on Iran nuclear deal at U.N., says EU's Borrell

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia will not meet with Iran at the United Nations this week to discuss a return to nuclear deal talks, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Monday. Diplomats were tentatively planning for a...
WORLD
Foreign Policy

Israel Can Live With a New Iran Nuclear Deal, Defense Minister Says

TEL AVIV, Israel—Israel would be willing to accept a return to a U.S.-negotiated nuclear deal with Iran, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Foreign Policy—but Israeli officials are also pressing Washington to prepare a serious “demonstration of power” in case negotiations with Tehran fail. The remarks, made during an exclusive interview...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Russia#Un#The European Union
WOKV

Iran to allow new memory cards in UN's nuclear site cameras

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran agreed Sunday to allow international inspectors to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras at its sensitive nuclear sites and to continue filming there, potentially averting a diplomatic showdown this week. The announcement by Mohammad Eslami of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran after...
WORLD
BBC

Iran and watchdog reach deal over nuclear site monitoring

Iran has agreed to allow the global nuclear watchdog to service cameras used to monitor Iranian nuclear sites. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors will also be allowed to replace the cameras' memory cards, and they will be kept in Iran. Iran had previously said it would only hand over...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
China
tribuneledgernews.com

IAEA, Iran signal some progress on access to nuclear program

The U.N. nuclear watchdog signaled progress in talks with Iranian officials in Tehran over access to the country’s expanding program, yet prospects for reviving the crippled atomic deal with world powers remain unclear. Tehran said International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors would be able to replace damaged surveillance cameras and memory...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Heads To Iran To Salvage Nuclear Talks

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency will travel to Iran on September 12 in an attempt to salvage stalled talks between Tehran and the West over the Islamic republic's nuclear program. In a September 11 statement, the IAEA said Director-General Rafael Grossi plans to meet in Tehran with...
WORLD
CBS News

U.S. and Germany warn Iran that patience for a resumption of talks on the nuclear deal is "not indefinite"

Ramstein Air Base, Germany — The U.S. and Germany on Wednesday stepped up pressure on Iran to return soon to talks on its nuclear program, with Germany's foreign minister saying that a delay of two or three months floated by Tehran is too long. The remaining parties to the 2015 accord with world powers meant to contain Iran's nuclear program held several rounds of talks in Vienna earlier this year on how to bring the U.S. back into the deal and how Iran can return to compliance with its terms.
WORLD
@JohnLocke

COVID Rates Fall Despite Biden

Editors at Issues and Insights highlight the impact of President Biden’s browbeating on COVID-19 vaccines. How can you measure President Joe Biden’s sway over the public? Try looking at the impact his attacks on the unvaccinated have had on immunization rates. He’s managed to drive them down. Not that it matters, since the number of new COVID cases is falling, even in states with low vaccination rates.
U.S. POLITICS
UN News Centre

IAEA strikes deal with Iran on monitoring of nuclear programme 

The UN atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Sunday allowing the Agency access to surveillance cameras inside its atomic facilities. The deal was struck during a visit to Tehran by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi. During “constructive” talks with Vice-President of...
WORLD
PBS NewsHour

EU’s top diplomat says it can deploy military forces without U.S., NATO approval

President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron Wednesday for the first time since France erupted with anger over a new Indo-Pacific defense alliance between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Nick Schifrin looks at European-U.S. relations with Josep Borrell, the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy