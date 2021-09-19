Urban Legends Around The World (United States Edition)

Dead Children's Playground, aka Drost Park in Huntsville Alabama, is considered to be one of the biggest urban legends in Alabama. The park was built in 1985 and is located in the middle of Maple Hill Cemetery. The cemetery, founded in 1822, is Alabama's largest and oldest one yet. 80,000 bodies are buried there; the oldest being an infant named Mary Frances Antwood, buried on the land in 1820. Many people believe it to be haunted because of this. Even the graveyard itself is said to be haunted, but Dead Children's Playground is considered to be the worse of the two when it comes to concentration of paranormal activity.