CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Islandton, SC

The ‘Murdaugh Murders’: Everything you need to know in 2 minutes

By Samantha Connors
Charleston City Paper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest in the Murdaugh family saga unfolded at their home near Islandton, SC | Google Street View. 2021 farmers market season winding down across Charleston. As scorching summer temps cool and fall creeps in, it’s time for many favorite farmers markets in the area to pack it in until next spring. Luckily, there are still a few more weeks to get your farmers-market fix — and even some markets that say open year-round. We’ve rounded up the closing dates of […]

www.charlestoncitypaper.com

Comments / 3

Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islandton, SC
Islandton, SC
Crime & Safety
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Need To Know#Everything You Need#Family Saga#Google Street View#The Murdaugh Murders
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy