Currituck Regional Airport hosts Aviation Day this Saturday
The public is invited to “Aviation Day” on Saturday, September 25 to celebrate aviation in our community and learn more about services offered at the airport. This special event is co-hosted by Currituck County and the Northeastern NC Women in Aviation Chapter, which is also celebrating “Girls in Aviation Day”. It will be held at the Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center, which is next to the Currituck Regional Airport.www.obxtoday.com
