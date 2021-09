South Carolina police are requesting assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. "SLED agents continue to work diligently to bring justice to all victims in these cases. As I have previously stated, our agents remain committed to following the facts no matter where they lead us," South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said in a statement. "I have been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. From very early on in this investigation SLED has utilized federal resources as needed. We will continue to call upon our federal partners as their assistance is needed to successfully investigate and prosecute specific aspects of these cases."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 HOURS AGO