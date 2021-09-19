US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The U.S. flew https://apnews.com/article/health-mexico-texas-caribbean-immigration-9a95f12bd4e425bcdc87d38fa2cad298">Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland Sunday and tried blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signaled the beginning of what could be one of America's swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0