Cam Newton had an epic game day outfit, even if he's no longer a Patriot

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42oiz5_0c11WmwP00

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton always impressed with his outfits during his stint with the team — and in his tenure as a Carolina Panther. Newton is currently a free agent after the Patriots cut him earlier this offseason, but that won’t stop Newton from getting dressed up on game day. Newton showed off his outfit on Instagram.

Newton tends to get colorful but these colors were more muted, with black, white, gray and charcoal dominating the outfit.

“This would be my game day outfit, but you know the story,” Newton said in the video he included in the story.

Huge fan of this one, even if he’s not as busy as he would hope to be on Sunday.

Comments / 19

Ronald Pelletier
4d ago

his behaviors are the primary reason he is home eating pizza and wings instead of playing football. coaches don't want or need his drama

Reply(1)
5
qaadir nuri
4d ago

leave Cam alone! Where is the loyalty? Cam, the way to keep folks out of your business is by keeping your business to yourself. you do not need to entertain the media or others who need a laugh or fodder for their accusations and innuendo. YOU ARE A HIGHLY TALENTED AND VERY SKILLED QB,REMEMBER WHAT GOT YOU TO THE NFL.

Reply(1)
2
