The Origins of Covid-19: Searching for the source

COVID-19 is “back” in the news today. Here’s a look at some interesting developments on the pandemic front. In the midst of the current Delta surge, COVID-19 cases are rising among 5 to 11-year-olds. Parents of these children received a welcome nugget of hope on Sunday when former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb appeared on Face the Nation and estimated that a vaccine for this age group could be available by Halloween – in a best-case scenario. Gottlieb, who is now on the board of Pfizer, said that his prediction is based on the expectation of that company having their data back before the end of September. He stated that Pfizer “could be ready to file within days of having that data.” Following this, he expects the FDA to move quickly, reviewing the data in a matter of weeks as opposed to months, which he interpreted to mean 4-6 weeks. Hence, the Halloween guesstimate. Gottlieb urged parents to speak to their pediatricians to determine the right approach for their children.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO