COLUMBUS — The patience of Dallas Gant never quite paid off at Ohio State. Now the veteran linebacker is finally ready to try his luck elsewhere. The true senior from Toledo was projected as a potential starter this season for the Buckeyes as they looked to replace four veterans in the rotation from a year ago, and he had seen action during the opening stretch of games. But coming off a foot injury that held him out of spring practice and limited him during training camp, Gant slipped in the pecking order at linebacker and will now look around for a spot where he might play more.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO