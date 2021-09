After four years studying marketing and writing at Ithaca College, there’s still so much in town I want to explore. Between the gorgeous nature trails and exciting events, I’ll likely never run out of things to do in Ithaca, but I’m determined to make the most of my last year and the first place I visited was the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve. While I’m not much of a hiker, I do enjoy spending time in nature, and the Preserve offers a quick, easy way to get a fix of the outdoors.

ITHACA, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO