Adele Shares First Instagram Photo With Boyfriend Rich Paul As Couple Hits Up Anthony Davis' Wedding
Adele is living her best life as she finally confirmed her new lover Rich Paul and is scheduled to release her long-awaited fourth album later this year. According to reports, Adele's label was looking at releasing her album "before Christmas" and planned on setting up "a performance in Vegas." The 33-year-old hitmaker and her management "have been in talks" with a television network to broadcast worldwide performance.radaronline.com
