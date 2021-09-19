CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Shares First Instagram Photo With Boyfriend Rich Paul As Couple Hits Up Anthony Davis' Wedding

By Shafiq Najib
Radar Online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele is living her best life as she finally confirmed her new lover Rich Paul and is scheduled to release her long-awaited fourth album later this year. According to reports, Adele's label was looking at releasing her album "before Christmas" and planned on setting up "a performance in Vegas." The 33-year-old hitmaker and her management "have been in talks" with a television network to broadcast worldwide performance.

HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
Cosmopolitan

Adele looks incredible as she goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Adele has taken to social media to go Instagram official with Rich Paul, her rumoured boyfriend, as she posted a series of stunning snaps for the first time since the Euro 2020 final in the summer. The 33-year-old Tottenham-born singer has now 'confirmed' the romance with the NBA agent, and we couldn't be happier for her.
Mix 95.7FM

Who Is Rich Paul? Meet Adele’s New Boyfriend!

Adele has made things Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Rich Paul. On Sunday (Sept. 19), the "Hello" singer shared a gallery of photos on Instagram taken at the wedding of Los Angeles Lakers player Anthony Davis and Marlen P, which took place on Saturday (Sept. 18). The final photo...
Yardbarker

Rich Paul, Adele appear to confirm relationship on Instagram

One of the most unexpected celebrity couples of the year now appears to be Instagram official. Grammy-winning singer Adele posted a series of pictures to her Instagram account this weekend, including a selfie with Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul, her rumored boyfriend. The two had attended the wedding of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who is one of Paul’s clients.
IBTimes

Adele Shows Off Her Legs In Plaid Mini Skirt With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Report

Adele wore a skirt and showed off her toned legs during a recent sighting with her boyfriend Rich Paul. The "Hello" hitmaker and LeBron James' sports agent were spotted enjoying an intimate date Monday night in Los Angeles. In the photos obtained by Page Six, the 33-year-old singer looked chic in her black turtleneck, plaid mini skirt, black stockings and black knee-high boots.
HollywoodLife

Adele Spotted Out On Another Dinner Date With BF Rich Paul In Oversized Shirt & Leggings — Photos

Adele wore casual attire as she stepped out for a dinner date with beau Rich Paul at Nobu Malibu on Sept. 12. Adele kept things super casual for her latest date night with boyfriend Rich Paul. The 33-year-old singer was spotted wearing an oversized white shirt, back leggings and heels while stepping out with LeBron James‘ sports agent for a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday (Sept. 12). See the photos of the lovebirds HERE.
The Independent

Adele announces romance with sports agent Rich Paul on Instagram

Adele has officially announced her romance with boyfriend Rich Paul on Instagram.The singer shared an image taken alongside the 39-year-old sports agent in a photo booth at an event on Saturday night (18 September).She captioned the photo with a heart emoji.The pair have been spotted together regularly over the past few months, but this is the first time the “Hello” singer has acknowledged the romance officially.In July, a source told PEOPLE: “It’s not super serious, but they’re having a good time. They have mutual friends in common, so that’s been nice. She’s having fun and being social.”Last year,...
Webster County Citizen

Adele and Rich Paul are 'inseparable'

Adele and Rich Paul have met each other's children. The 'Skyfall' singer - who has eight-year-old Angelo from her marriage to Simon Konecki - and the sports agent are said to be basically "inseparable" and not only has the 33-year-old pop star introduced her partner to her son, she's also been spending time with his three kids.
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
Hello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James caught getting lit at Anthony Davis wedding

The Los Angeles Lakers are working on their chemistry, starting with some team-building efforts off the court. Anthony Davis recently tied the knot, and of course superstar teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were invited for the said occasion. King James and Russell Westbrook rode together on their way to...
