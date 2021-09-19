Joc Pederson returns to leadoff spot for Braves Sunday against Giants

I don’t really know how to sugarcoat this, so I’ll just say it: the 2021 Atlanta Braves were defeated on Friday night (or Saturday morning) in 11 innings by a sacrifice fly off the bat of former compadre Kevin Gausman. Yes, Kevin Gausman, who was batting because the Giants were out of position players. They came back in the top of the ninth thanks to a three-run homer from Travis d’Arnaud, had to play under the stupid extra-inning rules still in effect for some reason because Will Smith gave up a two-out, two-strike homer to Donovan Solano, survived a potential game-ending situation in the tenth, just to lose because of the combination of Kevin Gausman and Jacob Webb airmailing a pickoff throw to second base. Yeah, I don’t know. There’s a good team somewhere in this roster, but it’s very good at hiding behind substantial dunes of really dumb stuff.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO