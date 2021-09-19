CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joc Pederson returns to leadoff spot for Braves Sunday against Giants

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves will try to snap a four-game losing streak and avoid a sweep when they wrap up a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants Sunday at Oracle Park. Atlanta saw a ninth inning lead slip away in the opener Friday and fell in extra innings. They were shut out 2-0 on Saturday. Max Fried will try to stop the bleeding Sunday as he matches up against right-hander Anthony DeSclafani.

