Most Americans Support Vaccine and Mask Mandates, Fox News Poll Finds

By Jackie Flynn Mogensen, Bio
Mother Jones
 4 days ago

According to a new Fox News poll, 54 percent of people favor proof of vaccination in indoor spaces like restaurants and gyms—a four percent increase from last month. An even greater majority of respondents, 66 percent, said they favored businesses requiring masks for customers and employees.

Fox News

Fox News Poll: Majorities favor mask and vaccine mandates as pandemic worries increase

Majorities support mask and vaccine mandates advocated by the Biden administration, as the coronavirus pandemic remains a top concern, according to the latest Fox News poll. Three-quarters of registered voters are "extremely" or "very" concerned about the pandemic (74 percent), a 5-point increase from August when 69 percent were worried. The shift comes mainly from Republicans (+14) and men (+8).
Daily Mail

More than HALF of Americans disapprove of Biden's vaccine mandates but 73% say they have already received a vaccine or plan to

Americans are relatively split on whether they support President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates, with a slight majority disapproving of his plan to mandate the coronavirus inoculation public and private sector wide. A new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday shows 51 per cent of Americans disapprove of Biden's plan to mandate vaccines...
Fox News

Biden's push to combat COVID disapproved by roughly half of Americans: poll

Roughly half of all Americans disapprove of the push by President Biden to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for up to 100 million American workers, according to a new national poll. And nearly half of those questioned in a Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday say the president’s actions to combat the surge this summer in coronavirus pandemic cases due to the highly infectious delta variant go too far.
Joe Biden
Staff Editorial – Why We Support Mask and Vaccine Mandates

Last week an article in the Monterey Herald by Steve Lisowski, a nurse at Salinas Memorial Hospital in Salinas, Calif., stirred attention online. Lisowski’s essay chronicles the final, desperate days of a patient succumbing to COVID-19, a patient who collectively represents all the patients the Chicagoland native has seen die from this tragic illness.
spectrumnews1.com

Spectrum News/Ipsos poll: Majority of Californians support wearing a face mask, teacher vaccination requirement

Despite the ongoing debate over mask requirements in the state and nationally, a majority of Californians favor wearing masks or face coverings in most common public places, according to an exclusive Spectrum News/Ipsos poll. According to the survey, about eight out of 10 Californians support face mask requirements at work,...
The Independent

Fox News host hits out at Biden’s ‘authoritarian’ vaccine mandates

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy slammed PresidentJoe Biden for his new vaccine mandate that will affect 100 million Americans.While some organisations praised this new mandate, others were quick to criticise the announcement.“He’s not mad at the Taliban anymore – he’s angry at you - or at least the 80 million Americans who haven’t been vaccinated  – what happened to him being the president for all Americans?” Campos-Duffy said on Fox News Primetime.The Fox News host later said that the mandate was an attack on Americans’ freedoms.“But wait - this is the same administration that promised us last spring that...
Detroit News

Mask, vaccine support in Michigan largely aligns with vaccination status, poll shows

About 57% of voters support mask requirements in public buildings compared to 35% who don't, according to new polling commissioned by the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce. Support and opposition appeared to depend on vaccination status: For those already vaccinated, support for mask requirements rose to 71%; while 80% of unvaccinated voters opposed mask mandates, according to the poll conducted by the Glengariff Group. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets ripped apart by voting expert as he tries to trick her with racism question

A bit of grandstanding by senator Ted Cruz appeared to backfire on Wednesday as three election experts flatly told him his state’s laws are racist.At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Restoring the Voting Rights Act: Combating Discriminatory Abuses”, Mr Cruz began by asking a confrontational question.“In your judgement, are voter ID laws racist?” the Texas Republican asked.“It depends,” responded Franita Tolson, a professor at the USC Gould School of Law. “One thing we have to stop doing is treating all voter ID laws as the same.”Mr Cruz did not let her elaborate, citing his limited time. Instead, he...
CONGRESS & COURTS

