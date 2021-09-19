Most Americans Support Vaccine and Mask Mandates, Fox News Poll Finds
Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. According to a new Fox News poll, 54 percent of people favor proof of vaccination in indoor spaces like restaurants and gyms—a four percent increase from last month. An even greater majority of respondents, 66 percent, said they favored businesses requiring masks for customers and employees.www.motherjones.com
Comments / 0