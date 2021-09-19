CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Texans RB Phillip Lindsay catches touchdown pass versus the Browns

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkthR_0c11OC4h00

Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay continues to make his comeback in 2021.

The former Pro Bowler caught a 22-yard touchdown pass on a screen play from quarterback Tyrod Taylor in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Running back David Johnson told reporters on Sept. 13 that the diversity in approaches in the run game is what makes the Texans’ running backs dangerous.

“I think all of us can actually do the same things,” said Johnson. “I think the biggest thing with like you said being veterans, we can bounce ideas, we all can ask for advice and talk about what is going on during the game or during practice and just try to make each other better.”

The Texans are tied 7-7 with Cleveland as the first quarter draws to a close.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Pro Bowler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Texans: Looking ahead to Browns

Looking ahead to the Texans' next opponent, the Cleveland Browns. 1. The Texans travel to Cleveland for the second consecutive season. They’re coming off a 37-21 home victory over Jacksonville in their first game. The Browns blew a 22-10 halftime lead at Kansas City before losing 33-29. In 2020, the Texans lost to the Browns 10-7 in a game with wind, rain and lightning that delayed the game and sent 10,613 fans into the concourses. On Sunday, the Texans will play before a full stadium of more than 70,000, one of the most hostile environments in the league. They also may have to deal with the wicked wind that blows off Lake Erie on a regular basis.
NFL
USA Today

Patrick Mahomes jars Browns with 2 touchdown passes in 3 minutes

The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs are throwing haymakers at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns took a 29-20 lead in the fourth quarter before Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill unleashed their magic. One play, 75 yards later and it was 29-27 after Harrison Butker’s PAT. There aren’t many — if...
NFL
MySanAntonio

Texans vs Browns: How to watch and stream online

The soothsayers, tasseographers, and palmists were wrong. The Houston Texans, who were underdogs entering every game this season, and were picked against by everyone last Sunday, carved a future of their own by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21. Tyrod Taylor slithered out of sack attempts, made quick throws to wide receivers breaking out of stacked sets, hit Brandin Cooks deep twice, and even took off for a big gain of his own. The defense matched last year’s interception total in a single game with not one, not two, but three interceptions.
NFL
Yardbarker

Silencing Doubters: Texans RB Phillip Lindsay On 'Cute' Predictions

Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay has spoken many times about playing with a chip on his shoulder. Well, by the sounds of things in 2021 he will be playing with more than a little extra motivation. "Everybody has done their talking, their predictions, which is all cute and all...
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Browns Players Who Need To Step Up Versus Texans

The Cleveland Browns are putting the disappointing Week 1 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs behind them. They have moved on to focusing and planning for the Houston Texans to come to town for Week 2. The Texans are 1-0 after securing an opening day win over Trevor Lawrence and...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 4 players to watch on the Texans in Week 2

The Cleveland Browns will look to get in the win column for the first time this season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. In Week 2, the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Houston Texans on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium after falling to Kansas City in Week 1. The Texans are coming off a victory over No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
CBS Sports

How to watch Browns vs. Texans: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

The Houston Texans are staring down a pretty large 12.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday's matchup. They will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. If the 10-7 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Texans vs. Browns odds, line, prediction, and how to watch the Week 2 game

The Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns is one of the more interesting matchups of the Week 2 slate. The odds say that the Browns should win this one easily, but after the Texans’ dominant performance against the Jaguars, can we be so sure? Let’s take a look at the current NFL odds, a prediction for the game, the TV channel, and how to live stream Texans vs. Browns in Week 2.
NFL
Yardbarker

Three Browns Players to Watch Against Texans

The Browns play their home opener against the Houston Texans on Sunday, and will look to bounce back from their heart-breaking week one loss. The Texans managed to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in week one, 37-21. That being said, the Browns are far superior and should put themselves in favorable situations.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Bold Predictions For The Browns Versus Texans Game

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in a Week 2 matchup. Houston comes off a convincing victory over a shaky Jacksonville team that lifted the spirits of Texans fans. And there are Texas-based pundits who believe their team could surprise Cleveland with a close game at...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy