Andy Dalton finds Allen Robinson for touchdown on Bears' opening drive vs. Bengals

The Chicago Bears started off strong against the Cincinnati Bengals with an impressive scoring drive from Chicago’s offense.

Quarterback Andy Dalton, facing his former team for the second time, marched the Bears down the field on the team’s opening possession. While Chicago faced a potential three-and-out to open the game, Dalton found wide receiver Darnell Mooney for a 10-yard strike to keep the drive moving.

Mooney caught two catches for 27 yards on the first drive, and a pass interference call on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple help set the Bears up at the 16-yard line.

Dalton found wide receiver Allen Robinson in the end zone for a 11-yard touchdown, which capped a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

That touchdown marked the 40th of Robinson’s career. He’s also caught at least one pass in all 90 career games.

The Bears lead the Bengals 7-0 in the first quarter.