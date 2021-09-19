CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Andy Dalton finds Allen Robinson for touchdown on Bears' opening drive vs. Bengals

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears started off strong against the Cincinnati Bengals with an impressive scoring drive from Chicago’s offense.

Quarterback Andy Dalton, facing his former team for the second time, marched the Bears down the field on the team’s opening possession. While Chicago faced a potential three-and-out to open the game, Dalton found wide receiver Darnell Mooney for a 10-yard strike to keep the drive moving.

Mooney caught two catches for 27 yards on the first drive, and a pass interference call on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple help set the Bears up at the 16-yard line.

Dalton found wide receiver Allen Robinson in the end zone for a 11-yard touchdown, which capped a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

That touchdown marked the 40th of Robinson’s career. He’s also caught at least one pass in all 90 career games.

The Bears lead the Bengals 7-0 in the first quarter.

The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 2 updates: Rookie QB Justin Fields comes in briefly for an injured Andy Dalton after the Bears take a 7-0 lead on an 11-yard TD to Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears have their home opener Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals — and will welcome back fans (and tailgating) in the regular season for the first time since 2019. Stay with us for game updates, photos and more from our team at Soldier Field. Sign up for alerts on your phone, desktop and inbox to stay current with the latest news Sign up for our sports newsletter, delivered daily ...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Andy Dalton's Knee Injury Reportedly Not Believed to Be Torn ACL by Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton did not return after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that the team doesn't believe it's a torn ACL and that the quarterback will get an MRI. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported...
NFL
FanSided

Bears fans might call the police on Matt Nagy for not benching Andy Dalton for Justin Fields

It took one drive for Chicago Bears fans to start calling for quarterback Andy Dalton to be benched in favor of rookie Justin Fields. If Bears head coach Matt Nagy hoped Chicago fans might take a wait-and-see approach to the quarterback spot, they have. They waited for the season-opener to arrive. They saw one drive of Andy Dalton. And they decided they want nothing to do with him.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields finishes first half after Andy Dalton hurts ankle against Bengals

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields led Chicago's final drive before halftime after starter Andy Dalton went to the locker room Sunday. Fields completed 2-of-3 pass attempts on that series for 21 yards, as well as one carry for six yards, but the series ended in a punt. He also came in for three plays earlier in the game, when Dalton appeared to suffer an ankle injury.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for in the Chicago Bears home opener, including a timeshare between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields — plus our Week 2 predictions

The Chicago Bears are out to prove Sunday they can play better than they did in the 34-14 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams. They welcome 2020 top draft pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 in overtime in Week 1. As Bears fans return to Soldier Field for a regular-season game for the first time since the end of the 2019 season, here’s our ...
NFL
NFL

Andy Dalton finds optimism in Bears' loss to Rams after NFC North goes 0-4

The Chicago Bears took a beating in primetime, getting carved up by Matthew Stafford and the new-look Los Angeles Rams on the road in a 34-14 loss. It was the prognosticated outcome, even if Andy Dalton helped the Bears dink-and-dunk their way down the field more than anticipated on the Rams' defense (322 total yards for Chicago's offense).
NFL
USA Today

Bears QB Andy Dalton among underdogs to watch in Week 1

All eyes will be on Bears quarterback Andy Dalton when he takes the field as the team’s starting quarterback against the Rams on Sunday Night Football. Although, there will plenty of people rooting against him, as that would spell the quickest route to rookie Justin Fields taking his place as the starting quarterback, whenever that may be.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Allen Robinson: Does little with 11 targets

Robinson had six receptions (11 targets) for 35 yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Rams. Robinson and the entirety of the Bears' passing attack could not get anything going against the Rams' stellar defense. The high volume of targets is a positive sign that the 28-year-old is still the top option for Andy Dalton (or Justin Fields) this season. While this was a frustrating performance for Robinson's fantasy managers, it is worth noting that he had to deal with shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey, who held Robinson to just one catch when they met last season, for the majority of the contest. The veteran wideout will have a chance to rebound against the Bengals in Week 2.
NFL
FanSided

NFL Prop Bet: Bet on Allen Robinson to explode vs. Bengals

If you read our NFL prop bet preview for the LA Rams game, you knew that Allen Robinson was not going to be in line for a big game. He actually found a way to go over his catches prop, hauling in six balls with a total of 5.5. However, he fell well under his yardage prop, as the Chicago Bears wideout had 35 yards, with an over/under of 64.5.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

