The Steelers first official game of the 2021 season kickoffs on Sunday, and if they want to be victors there are a few things they need to accomplish. In the matchup last year against the Bills, the Steelers were brutally predictable on offense, injury plagued on defense, and Stefon Diggs absolutely embarrassed everyone on the field. The Steelers thankfully have a brand new offense, and are as healthy as you could be for Week 1, so it will be slowing Stefon Diggs that tops the list of keys to victory.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO