Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 3 Chelsea: Blues thrash Spurs in second half to take all three points
A rousing first half display ultimately meant little as Chelsea dominated the remainder of the match and took all three points by the final score of 3-0. There was cause for optimism as Nuno Espirito Santo brought forth a lineup featuring a midfield of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg. It was one of the strongest lineups of the season and with Chelsea missing N’Golo Kante, perhaps Spurs could pull off a surprise.cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com
