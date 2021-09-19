Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 3 Chelsea: Blues thrash Spurs in second half to take all three points

Chelsea has started the season strongly with four wins and a draw against Liverpool. Record signing Romelu Lukaku has been nothing short of world-class as he seems to be the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle. On the other hand, Spurs have added some exciting names to their squad this summer, and their start in the league has been decent as well, except for the weird loss against Crystal Palace. The game should be an exciting watch as both sides line up to take three points. Here’s a look at the things to look for!

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO