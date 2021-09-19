CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 3 Chelsea: Blues thrash Spurs in second half to take all three points

By Sean Cahill
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rousing first half display ultimately meant little as Chelsea dominated the remainder of the match and took all three points by the final score of 3-0. There was cause for optimism as Nuno Espirito Santo brought forth a lineup featuring a midfield of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg. It was one of the strongest lineups of the season and with Chelsea missing N’Golo Kante, perhaps Spurs could pull off a surprise.

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

