Your undefeated Houston Texans are about to square off against the winless Cleveland Browns. In years past, that might not be an unusual statement if it was made in the early part of the NFL season. This year, however, is not like most years. The Texans were (are?) widely considered to be the worst team in the league, whereas the Browns are thought to be a likely playoff participant and perhaps even a dark horse to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The Browns are accordingly double-digit favorites in today’s contest and should easily dispatch the Texans, no matter what happened last week.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO