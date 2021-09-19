CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
42 cheap home upgrades that look incredibly good in person

By Christina X. Wood, Cristina Sanza
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy neighbors recently did a huge home and kitchen remodel and when I saw their stone counters and beautiful lighting I was, at first, jealous. When they told me how much everything cost, I got over it — but I was inspired to do my own remodel with the goal of spending as little as possible while achieving results that are startlingly awesome. Now, I actually think my neighbors are jealous of how little I spent on some of these cheap home upgrades that look incredibly good in person.

