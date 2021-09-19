CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 La Liga odds, Sept. 20 picks: Proven soccer expert reveals best bets for Barcelona vs. Granada

Cover picture for the articleA new-look Barcelona is off to a strong start and looks to continue that momentum when it takes on Granada CF in La Liga action on Monday. Barcelona (2-0-1) entered the weekend tied for sixth in the league standings with wins over Getafe and Real Sociedad. Granada (0-2-2) has draws with Villarreal and Velancia CF, but has dropped two matches since. Granada won the last matchup between the clubs, a stunning 2-1 victory in April.

St. Cloud Times

Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona odds, picks and prediction

To commence their UEFA Champions League play, Barcelona will take on Bayern Munich Tuesday. The Group E match is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET and will be held at Barcelona's home stadium of Camp Nou. Below, we preview the Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona odds and lines, and make our best UEFA Champions League bets, picks and predictions.
UEFA
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Barcelona vs Granada Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Matchday 5 in La Liga sees Barcelona take on Granada at the Camp Nou on Monday 20th September. Ahead of the game we take a look at Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Preview and Prediction details. Barcelona vs Granada: Preview. Barcelona will look to getting back to winning ways...
UEFA
goal.com

Barcelona vs Granada: Betting odds, tips, predictions, TV channel & team news

The Catalans' long-running defensive issues remain unsolved and there should be interest in opposing them to keep a clean sheet on Monday evening. Barcelona welcome Granada to Camp Nou in La Liga on Monday, in what is a must-win game for Ronald Koeman's side. The Blaugrana were comprehensively beaten by...
SOCCER
Derrick

Barcelona held by winless Granada at Camp Nou in Liga

MADRID (AP) — Less than a week after a demoralizing loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barcelona faltered at Camp Nou again, being held by winless Granada 1-1 in the Spanish league on Monday. Barcelona needed a 90th-minute equalizer by defender Ronald Araújo, sparking jeers by many in...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga: Live blog, updates, goals, highlights

WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth opens its doors for another Barcelona match, and it’s an important one in La Liga as the Blaugrana welcome Granada in a must-win game. After the tough loss to Bayern Munich it is imperative that Barça respond with a great performance, and facing a winless Granada team gives them a chance to do that. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. LET’S LIVE BLOG!!!
SOCCER
The Independent

Lionel Messi was ‘a tyrant’ in Barcelona training, says Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said that Lionel Messi was “a tyrant” and “not normal” in training sessions at the club.Koeman took over at the Catalan club last summer and worked with Messi a year before the Argentine left the club for Paris Saint-Germain.While the Dutchman was well aware of the six-time Ballon D’Or winner’s ability, his intensity in training amazed Koeman after the former Southampton and Everton manager was appointed at the Nou Camp.“I knew how good he is, but it’s still nice to see it up close every day,” Koeman explained to Voetbal International.“Everything you would like...
SOCCER
90min.com

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Cadiz - La Liga

If Barcelona's perilous predicament wasn't obvious enough before, it certainly is now. In desperate search of an equaliser against Granada on Monday, Ronald Koeman resorted to throwing centre-backs Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo up front, while their teammates swung a stream of crosses into the middle. This tactical masterclass did...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

English Premier League odds, September 11 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Manchester United vs. Newcastle

It should be a raucous homecoming for Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday when he takes the field for Manchester United against Newcastle in Saturday's English Premier League match. The Portuguese superstar was released early from international duty to prepare for his debut, and he is a revered figure at Old Trafford. He led the Red Devils to three league titles and a European championship in six seasons in Manchester, and he hasn't lost his scoring touch. He joins a squad that finished second in the league last season and boasts plenty of other options. Man U (2-1-0) could have a field day against a decimated Newcastle team that has taken one point (0-1-2) from its first three matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Young Boys odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Champions League bets for Sept. 14

After weeks of qualifiers, the group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League will get underway on Tuesday. Manchester United received a bye to the group stage, while their opponent, BSC Young Boys, advanced following six qualifying matches. Man U finished second in the Premier League last year and currently sits atop the league's standings, while the Young Boys are the four-time defending champions of the Swiss Super League. You can stream Tuesday's match on Paramount+.
UEFA
The Independent

Norwich vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture on TV and online

Norwich will look to boost their form as they host Liverpool Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup at Carrow Road.The Canaries are heading into the cup fixture after defeating Bournemouth 6-0 in the second round but their Premier League performances haven’t been as impressive.So far the newly-promoted side have lost their five opening matches, including a 3-0 loss to Liverpool at home. And after that defeat, Norwich manager Daniel Farke had only praise for their opponents.He said: “They have a world-class coach, world-class players and if I think about their key players they had a proper pre-season. We have had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham earn quick revenge as Manuel Lanzini knocks Manchester United out of Carabao Cup

After 18 attempts and 14 years, West Ham United have won at Old Trafford again at last.Manchester United had reached successive semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to worry about this being another nearly competition this year after his side were beaten 1-0 on home soil.Not since May 2007 and Solskjaer’s last Premier League game as a player for United had West Ham been able to celebrate come the full-time whistle at this stadium; there were plenty of smiles from the away side this time though, particularly after extremely recent events. This was the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Bologna vs. Genoa odds, expert picks, how to watch, live stream: Sept. 21 Italian Serie A predictions

After starting the season with two wins and a draw in its first three matches, Bologna was brought down by Inter Milan in its last outing and lost 6-1. Now, Genoa will hope to catch Veltri on its heels when it visits Bologna on Tuesday. Genoa has had a bumpy start to its season, but has played well against Bologna in recent meetings. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.
NFL
AFP

Man Utd crash out of League Cup, Spurs, Chelsea advance

Manchester United crashed out of the League Cup as West Ham avenged their painful loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, while Chelsea and Tottenham survived penalty shoot-outs to reach the fourth round on Wednesday. It was also West Ham's first victory at Old Trafford since 2007, earning them a home tie against holders Manchester City in the last 16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino dismisses talk of a rift with Lionel Messi

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down talk of a rift with Lionel Messi as the Argentina superstar faces a battle to be fit for the Champions League clash with Manchester City.The 34-year-old was replaced during the second half of Sunday’s 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Lyon although appeared to be less than happy with the decision.However, after PSG confirmed Messi had undergone a scan on his left knee and is awaiting a full assessment of the damage, Pochettino insisted there was no issue.He told a press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Metz: “In order...
SOCCER
AFP

Inter fire title warning shot at Fiorentina to reclaim top spot

Inter Milan underlined their desire to retain the Serie A title on Tuesday after coming back from a goal down to win 3-1 at Fiorentina and move top of the pile. - Inter's title warning - The win for Inter against an intense Fiorentina side was a warning to Serie A's contenders that they have every intention of going the long haul in the title race despite losing key players in the summer.
SOCCER

