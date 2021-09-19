2021 La Liga odds, Sept. 20 picks: Proven soccer expert reveals best bets for Barcelona vs. Granada

It should be a raucous homecoming for Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday when he takes the field for Manchester United against Newcastle in Saturday's English Premier League match. The Portuguese superstar was released early from international duty to prepare for his debut, and he is a revered figure at Old Trafford. He led the Red Devils to three league titles and a European championship in six seasons in Manchester, and he hasn't lost his scoring touch. He joins a squad that finished second in the league last season and boasts plenty of other options. Man U (2-1-0) could have a field day against a decimated Newcastle team that has taken one point (0-1-2) from its first three matches.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO