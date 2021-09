SAN ANTONIO — Wandering the streets of San Antonio is 51-year-old Neville. He’s homeless and originally from Zimbabwe. “When he reached the point of actually going to college, he won an international scholarship and he had a choice to either go to England where his family went or come to the states and he came to the states,” said Valerie Salas, director of homeless services at Christian Assistance Ministry in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO