DWR releases 23,000 catfish into Mantua Reservoir – Cache Valley Daily

DWR releases 23,000 catfish into Mantua Reservoir
MANTUA – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources stocked Mantua Reservoir with 23,000 channel catfish to diversify the fishing population there. “It will take one or two years to grow to a catchable size,” said Cody Edwards, the DWR biologist who leads the management of fisheries in reservoirs and lakes in northern Utah. “The catfish came from our Wahweap State Warm Water Fish Hatchery near Page, Arizona.”kvnutalk.com
