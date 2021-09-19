DWR releases 23,000 catfish into Mantua Reservoir – Cache Valley Daily

There is a mosquito causing problems in Cache Valley, and it behaves much differently than residents might be used to. The breed, Aedes dorsalis, is a “gold-colored aggressive day-biting mosquito that breeds in a variety of brackish and freshwater habitats,” according to a Facebook post from Cache Mosquito Abatement District officials. The species is capable of traveling up to 30 miles from their breeding habitat for a “blood meal,” though typically they stay within 10.

