CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Police Officers Escorted Children’s Hospital Patients to the Tennessee Vols Football Game

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfvUY_0c11L9cO00

The University of Tennessee Volunteers took on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday inside historic Neyland Stadium.

While the Vols cruised to a lopsided victory over the Golden Eagles, a beautiful scene occurred before the game even started. The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is just a stone’s throw from the University of Tennessee.

Several patients at the children’s hospital were able to make it out and attend Saturday’s big game. With the Knoxville Police Department acting as escorts, the children’s hospital patient arrived at Neyland Stadium in style.

While it may seem a simple gesture to most of us — it will be a lasting memory to these kids. Decked out in their best orange, the children hospital’s patients made their way into the stadium and found their seats. They spent the majority of the afternoon rooting for the Big Orange to bring home a win. They got their wish as the Vols beat the Golden Eagle handily by a final score of 56-0.

In a social media post from Saturday, the Knoxville Police Department says it was an honor to perform the task. The Facebook post says children from the hospital provide officers with a wealth of inspiration.

“What an honor it was to help escort East Tennessee Children’s Hospital these courageous children and their families to Neyland Stadium for today’s Tennessee Vols game,” the KPD post says. “Our officers are inspired by their strength and bravery in the face of tremendous adversity.”

As you can see from the photos Knoxville Police Department officer made sure the patients has a clear path to travel to the stadium. Many from the hospital are bound to wheelchairs and need special care when traveling.

Tennessee Vols Football Welcomes Patients From Children’s Hospital

The University of Tennessee also helped the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital financially. The proceeds from certain parking areas around the campus were donated directly to the children’s hospital. As the University’s stadium can hold more than 102,000 people, parking spots come at a premium.

Before the game began, a few of the children from the hospital got to mingle with some of the Tennessee Football players and cheerleaders. The players were happy to sign a few autographs for the kids in an effort to give them a memorable experience.

“Pregame with some friends!” the tweet from Tennessee Football says. The post includes two pics of the young children collecting autographs and interacting with the team’s cheer squad.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is a private, independent, not-for-profit, 152-bed pediatric medical center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The hospital services 16 counties inside the state of Tennessee and also has secondary services in Virginia, North Carolina and Kentucky.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Man Wins the Lottery Then Doubles It Just a Few Months Later

Some fellas just have all the luck. That goes double for Robert MacDonald, a 77-year-old man from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The man found himself a lot wealthier following his lottery win last October 2020. Now, he’s gone and done it again and won another large lottery prize. The Ontario Lottery...
LOTTERY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Co-Workers Remember Her as a ‘Good Soul’

As the search continues for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s co-workers are remembering the life of a young woman who lost her life too soon. On Sunday, authorities found Petito’s body in Grand Teton National Park. The story of Petito and her boyfriend has captured the nation’s attention as a manhunt for Laundrie is ongoing. As friends, family, and neighbors remember the 22-year-old, WWAY spoke to her former co-workers in North Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Officials Uncover Identity of Hiker on Trail Cam After Speculation It Was Brian Laundrie

Upon further investigation, the man suspected as Brian Laundrie seen on a North Florida trail camera is in fact a local resident. Police in Okaloosa County confirmed via social media that the man seen on the Baker, Fla. trail camera was not Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Tech#Vols Football#American Football#Tennessee Vols#Kpd#Vol Football
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes Scolds Brother After Viral Video of Him Throwing Water at Ravens Fan

During Wednesday’s media session, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his brother pouring water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after his team’s loss. Following Kansas City’s close loss to Baltimore on Sunday night, Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was involved in a post-game argument with heckling Ravens fans. The Chiefs traveled to M&T Bank Stadium over the weekend in a highly-anticipated Week 2 matchup. The Ravens edged out the Chiefs in a closely contested game that saw Baltimore take home the W with a 36-35 victory. Each team is now 1-1 on the season following Sunday’s game.
NFL
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie’s Parents Remain Silent on His Whereabouts

Gabby Petito’s partner Brian Laundrie has been missing for nine days now. And his family claims to have no information on his recent whereabouts. Authorities discovered Petito’s body on Sunday, Sept. 19, and confirmed her identity during an autopsy conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Police deemed Laundrie a person of interest in Petito’s case after he returned home to his parents without her. He spent two weeks at their home in North Port, Florida, before leaving for a “hiking” trip on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Chris and Roberta Laundrie reported him missing on Friday, Sept. 17.
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case Inspires Search Into Other Missing Cold Cases

Though Gabby Petito’s missing persons’ case captured everyone’s attention this month, she’s not the first young person to disappear without a trace. People are recalling other prominent cold cases, some that are still happening as we speak. Unfortunately, Gabby’s case came to a tragic end this weekend after authorities found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Wave Wipes Out Jogger Along Chicago’s Lakefront

Weather conditions in Chicago proved dangerous yesterday and today, as a massive wave from Lake Michigan swept one jogger right off her feet. CBS Chicago news anchor Audrina Bigos posted the video of the poor woman on Twitter earlier yesterday. She’s jogging along the lakeshore with a man, as waves swell and overflow onto the running path.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie Reportedly ‘Well-Versed’ in Surviving in the Wild

A recent New York Post report suggests that Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, the prime suspect in her death, Brian Laundrie, is “well-versed” in surviving in the wild. The 23-year-old is the main person of interest in the disappearance of Petito. On Sunday, authorities found her body in Grand Teton National Park, one of the many stops the couple made on their cross-country road trip in recent months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

216K+
Followers
22K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy