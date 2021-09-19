Three arrested for armed robberies in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara reports that Newark Police Officers safely arrested three armed suspects in two separate incidents using Arrest and Control Tactics on September 7, 2021 and on August 28, 2021. “I’m grateful that in each of these incidents, our officers exercised the...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Tire Iron) and Felony Threats offense that occurred on Monday, September 20, 2021, in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. At approximately...
TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced that an officer of the Chesilhurst Police Department has been indicted for firing a Taser at the operator of a moving all-terrain vehicle (ATV) while arresting him. The civilian, a 23-year-old man, crashed the ATV and suffered significant injuries. The Office...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in the 700 block of V Street, Northwest. At approximately 1:56 am, the suspects approached the victim...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the area of Ames Street and Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. At approximately 1:56 pm, the...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the 1100 block of 25th Street, Northwest. At approximately 11:09 pm,...
WASHINGTON, D.C – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, July 19, 2021, in the 1600 block of Gales Street, Northeast. At approximately 7:42 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed...
WASHINGTON D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast. At approximately 8:42 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon...
ORANGE, NJ – A suspect who has been identified in the rape of an 11-year-old child in Suffern, New York has been arrested in Orange, New Jersey. In February of 2021, the Suffern Police Department received a complaint of a sexual assault of a 11-year-old victim that occurred within the Village of Suffern.
MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Shylow Shane Young, 37, entered a guilty plea to one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country, in violation of 18 United States Code Sections 113(a)(3), 1151 and 1153, punishable by a term of imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of $250,000.00, a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00, and to one count of Use, Carry, Brandish, and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, in violation of 18 United States Code Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i)(ii)(iii), punishable by a term imprisonment of not less than 10 years in addition to the punishment provided for such crime of violence, a fine of $250,000.00, a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00.
A man who detonated an explosive device under a bridge in Bedford, Texas has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. Nicholas Lloyd Nelson, 38, pleaded guilty in June to possession of a destructive device. He was sentenced earlier this month by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor.
A jury today convicted a 31-year-old Mounds man for shooting and killing an acquaintance the day the two rekindled an old friendship. “A federal jury evaluated compelling evidence presented by federal prosecutors and found Kyle Sago guilty of murdering Daniel Morgan. I am thankful for exemplary performance by Assistant U.S Attorneys Ross Lenhardt and Aaron Jolly during the three-day trial,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “As evidenced by two murder convictions in two trials this week, my office and our partners at the FBI and Tulsa Police Department have demonstrated we will uphold the law and fight for justice on behalf of victims of gun violence and their families.”
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – Police in South Plainfield are investigating a possible luring incident involving what the department described as a ‘Hispanic male’ and a young girl. “The South Plainfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious incident that occurred on Ritter Avenue today at approximately 2:40 pm,” the department said...
A Florida daycare worker was charged with felony aggravated child abuse after video surveillance allegedly caught her physically abusing an infant, Fox 13 reported. Investigators were called to Manatee Memorial Hospital on Sept. 16 when a 4-month-old was brought in with a fractured leg, according to the Bradenton Police Department, Fox 13 reported.
SCRANTON- The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on September 21, 2021, Walter Pruitt, age 34, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Michael Cox, age 38, of Brooklyn, New York were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. According to Acting United States...
Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Red Scaffold, South Dakota, man convicted of Second Degree Burglary was sentenced on September 20, 2021, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court. William Collins, age 43, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison, followed by three...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is renewing a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of a suspect in the murder of 30-year-old Jennifer Jesse. On March 11, 2020, Jesse was found deceased by Union City police officers. A passerby called 9-1-1 after discovering her body on SW 44th near Gregory Road. Jesse was positively identified on March 13, 2020. The medical examiner determined she had been shot multiple times.
MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Dillion McClain, 32, entered a guilty plea to Arson of a Dwelling in Indian Country in violation of 18 United States Code Sections 81, 1151 and 1153, punishable by imprisonment for any term of years or for life and/or a fine of $250,000.00, a term of supervised release not more than 5 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00.
MADISON, WIS. – In unrelated cases, two individuals have been charged with crimes while at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. Bahrullah Noori, 20, is charged with attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor using force against that person, and with three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, with one count alleging the use of force. The indictment alleges that the victims had not attained the age of 16 years and were at least four years younger than the defendant.
Maryland – U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III sentenced Ronald Alexander, age 50, of Baltimore, Maryland to 135 months in federal prison, followed by eight years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and powder and crack cocaine. While he was participating in the narcotics conspiracy, Alexander was employed by “Safe Streets,” an organization whose purpose is to reduce violence and crime in Baltimore through intervention. While he was engaged in the distribution of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics, Alexander used his affiliation with Safe Streets to evade law enforcement in Baltimore, including on one occasion to avoid arrest when police seized from him a large quantity of fentanyl.
A federal jury convicted a Tulsa man Tuesday of first-degree murder. Prosecutors contended that the defendant shot and killed the victim, who was riding a bicycle, in order to impress members of the Savage Boys street gang, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Devon Blevins fired twice across the hood...
