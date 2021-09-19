CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Charleston Parks Conservancy Receives Publix Charities Grant to Support Its Community Garden Program

By Founder of Charleston Daily
charlestondaily.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Parks Conservancy has received a $5,000 grant from Publix Super Market Charities to support its community garden program. This month, Publix Super Markets Charities is donating $5.5 million to 300 Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit organizations as part of their ongoing support to alleviate hunger and help local communities within Publix’s operating area.

charlestondaily.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
Charleston, SC
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mcguire

Comments / 0

Community Policy