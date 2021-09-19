Charleston Parks Conservancy Receives Publix Charities Grant to Support Its Community Garden Program
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Parks Conservancy has received a $5,000 grant from Publix Super Market Charities to support its community garden program. This month, Publix Super Markets Charities is donating $5.5 million to 300 Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit organizations as part of their ongoing support to alleviate hunger and help local communities within Publix’s operating area.charlestondaily.net
