Newark Police searching for thief suspected to be in Linden
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara reports that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Ricky Fernandez, 23, of Linden, in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021.At approximately 6 p.m., police responded to East Kinney Street, near Mulberry Street, on a call of a theft. A catalytic converter was removed from a victim’s vehicle parked in the area.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
