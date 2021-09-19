The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo – Thursday, September 23 (Free)

The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place this Thursday, Sept. 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in cooperation with the Town of Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, samples and food. There will be games, prizes, vendors galore and a happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.