CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, SC

The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo – Thursday, September 23 (Free)

By Founder of Charleston Daily
charlestondaily.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place this Thursday, Sept. 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in cooperation with the Town of Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, samples and food. There will be games, prizes, vendors galore and a happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.

charlestondaily.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
Mount Pleasant, SC
Government
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charleston Riverdogs#Mergers Acquisitions#Advertising#Crews Subaru#Wezl#Cougar#College Of Charleston#State Farm Owlbert#Mpcc Board

Comments / 0

Community Policy