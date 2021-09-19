CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Police identify man who drowned at Toms River beach, three others rescued in rough surf

By Shore News Network
TOMS RIVER, NJ – On Saturday, September 18, 2021, at approximately 11:20 AM police and EMS were dispatched to 2nd Ave and Ocean Terrace in Normandy Beach for a swimmer in distress. Witnesses reported that a male was caught in a rip current and struggling to keep his head above water. Joseph Gates of Hopatcong, entered the water with his surfboard and was able to keep the victim above water. Two additional surfers, Thomas Galbraith of Warren, and Colin Cronin of Lavalette, also entered the water with their surfboards and were able to assist Mr. Gates and the victim back to shore. There were no injuries and none of the involved parties required medical assistance.

