BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was shot in the head and killed in northwest Baltimore early Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded at 5:48 a.m. to the 3900 block of Belle Avenue for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no word on what lead up to the homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO