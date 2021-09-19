CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'One Second' Review: Zhang Yimou's Lovely, Poignantly Imperfect Tribute to the Delight and the Delusion of Cinema

By Jessica Kiang
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere in the land of worn-out metaphors, there’s a drawer overflowing with love letters from all the filmmakers who ever thought to make cinema of the making of cinema. But it feels inadequate to file Zhang Yimou’s “One Second” alongside those when it is the most direct and heartfelt valentine to the medium the revered Fifth Generation filmmaker has ever composed — even though, in the four decades between his 1981 debut “Red Sorghum” and this year’s “Cliff Walkers,” he has rarely made a film that could be considered anything but.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

The rom-com is alive and well and breaking new conventions

Sharing Tom Joudrey’s belief in romantic comedy’s potential for imagining cross-class coupling (“Inequality ruined the rom-com,” Ideas, Sept. 12), I’m pleased to point out that, contrary to the genre’s rumored death or ruination, the rom-com’s newfound willingness to wrestle with social reality is key to its recent regeneration. My edited...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Zhang Yimou leads Asian Film Awards with 11 nominations across two films

The 15th Asian Film Awards (AFA) nominations are led by Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s two films - Cliff Walkers and One Second – taking a total of 11 nominations combined. The Asian Film Awards Academy (AFAA) announced its 36 nominations from eight Asian regions today. The AFAA was jointly established...
WORLD
dailydead.com

Review: James Wan’s MALIGNANT is an Audacious Love Letter to Italian Horror

As someone who has been a longtime fan of James Wan’s genre output, I was extremely excited when it was announced that he was going to be giving us another original horror movie to enjoy via Malignant. And the best compliment I can give Malignant is that I went into this movie thinking it was going to be one thing, and for a good portion of the film, it very much lulls you into thinking your expectations are spot-on. But by the time the second half kicks in, Wan delivers an experience that is so shockingly weird and jaw-droppingly unexpected, that I spent most of my time with my mouth agape and cackling at a variety of moments with unfettered glee.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

'Malignant' Review: Anything Goes in James Wan's Delightfully Demented Slasher

Marking his return to horror after a detour into family-friendly blockbuster filmmaking with “Aquaman,” James Wan’s “Malignant” certainly proves that the director-producer still knows how to get down and dirty in the genre where he made his name. Although in a way he’s still operating in studio franchise mode, as “Malignant” might well be thought of as the most demented “Frozen” remake imaginable.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhang Yimou
lwlies.com

One Second – first look review

A return to form for China’s Zhang Yimou with this tale of a village attempting to restore a damaged movie reel. Among the ranks of films described by their makers as “love letters to cinema,” few take that approach as literally as Zhang Yimou’s One Second. Much of the plot revolves around a village coming together to repair a film reel that was unwound and trawled through mud while being delivered to them. When townsfolk gather around the dirtied nest of celluloid laid out on a canvas, they look like they’re mourning a dead body. Zhang pays meticulous attention to the process of untangling and cleaning the strip; resident projectionist “Mr Movie” (Fan Wei) drills the townsfolk in how to properly handle it.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi's Florian Munteanu Shares Delightful Behind-the-Scenes Content Featuring Tony Leung and Meng'er Zhang

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally playing in theaters and the movie's release has led to a lot of excellent social media content from the movie's cast and crew. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has taken to Instagram to celebrate many people who worked on the film, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) has been sharing video highlights from his press tour, Awkwafina (Katy) has paid tribute to her stunt double, Meng'er Zhang (Xialing) has shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos, and much more. The latest actor from Shang-Chi to treat Instagram to bts content is Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist). The actor posted some hilarious photos of him sharing shots with Zhang as well as sweet images of Tony Leung (Xu Wenwu).
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Jessica Chastain Shatters Hollywood Delusions, One Role at a Time

Ten years ago, during interviews to promote her role as a CIA operative in Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-winning thriller Zero Dark Thirty, Jessica Chastain was asked by one reporter after another what it was like to play a “masculine” character. “I get this a lot—when people say that the characters I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Seattle Times

In ‘This is the Night,’ a love letter to cinema, ‘Rocky III’

Filmmaker James DeMonaco remembers the day “Rocky III” hit theaters as if it were yesterday. On Staten Island in 1982, it was an all-out event. He waited four hours in line to get tickets and saw it twice in a day. Kids at his school carried the poster around like a trophy. There even were fights in the theater and squabbles between the “tough guys” and the “nerds” over who was allowed to love the character. It’s these memories that inspired “ This is the Night, ” which follows one Staten Island family on the film’s opening day.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Revolution#Fifth Generation#Chinese#Veneno#Party
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Neptune Frost’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

As Black cinema has moved to the centerpiece of conversation in the past decade, we have been treated to a glut of films that tell us where society is right now. The focus tends to be on white people, racism, the police, and the existential angst of being Black in the world. These films are valuable, pushing the world to consider a perspective that has been ignored in mainstream culture for a long time. But as we move through the next decade, it is worth interrogating what the future of Black film looks like. Yes, we are in pain and...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

'Snakehead' Review: Fabulous Central Performances Lift This New York Crime Tale out of the Ordinary

The familiar story of a new recruit rising through the ranks of organized crime is given a punchy female Asian twist in “Snakehead.” , this first narrative feature by documentary maker Evan Jackson Leong (“Linsanity”) is highlighted by outstanding performances by Shuya Chang as the fearless newbie and Jade Wu as the matriarch of a family specializing in the nasty business of human smuggling. Though it switches tone abrasively at times, and some story aspects feel a little too formulaic, “Snakehead” burns brightly when focused on the Faustian relationship of its formidable female characters. The future looks promising for Leong’s long-gestating labor of love, which opens in theaters and online on Oct. 29 following its major launch at Toronto.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
seattlepi.com

Chilean Thriller 'Immersion' Bows Trailer Starring Pablo Larraín Regular Alfredo Castro (EXCLUSIVE)

Picked up by Latido Films at last year’s San Sebastian Film Festival, Chilean suspense-thriller “Immersion,” headed by Chile’s biggest star and Pablo Larraín regular, Alfredo Castro, has dropped its first trailer, which Variety bows exclusively. Nicolás Postiglione’s debut feature, which he co-wrote with fellow filmmakers Agustín Toscano (“The Snatch Thief”)...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

'Madeleine Collins' With 'Benedetta' Star Virginie Efira Sells to Key Territories For Charades (EXCLUSIVE)

“Madeleine Collins,” a psychological thriller with “Benedetta” star Virginie Efira, has been sold by Charades in major territories. The movie world premiered at Venice Days and played at San Sebastian. Charades has sold “Madeleine Collins” to Movie Inspired (Italy), Rialto (Australia / New Zealand), Best Film (Poland) and Weird Wave...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Charles Dance, Peter Mullan Join Cast of Jo Nesbo Adaptation 'The Hanging Sun' (EXCLUSIVE)

Peter Mullan (“Westworld,” “Top of the Lake”) and Charles Dance (“Mank,” “The Crown”) have joined the cast of “The Hanging Sun,” based on Jo Nesbø’s bestselling novel “Midnight Sun.”. Frederick Schmidt (“Angel Has Fallen”) and Raphael Vicas (“Grantchester”) are also boarding the production. More from Variety. Eva Green Sued for...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

'Birds of Paradise' Review: An Intriguing YA Blend of 'Black Swan' and 'Suspiria'

If close female friendships were a dance, they could well be ballet: intimate, harmonious, demanding and — when friends mean everything in one’s formative years — brutally high-stakes. In “Birds of Paradise,” writer-director Sarah Adina Smith (“Legion”) tells a scrumptious and entertaining tale about the go-for-broke nature of youthful companionship,...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Oscars Predictions: Best Production Design - A Spot for 'The French Dispatch' to Shine?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Feature - 'Flee' Angles to Become a Triple Category Threat

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy