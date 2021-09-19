Another drug bust at Brick’s Mapleleaf park sends four to jail
By Crime News
Shore News Network
4 days ago
BRICK, NJ – Earlier this month, Brick Township Police Department Detectives observed suspicious activity in the area of Mapleleaf Park. As a result, Ptl. Scott Smith conducted a motor vehicle stop. Ptl. Smith and his K9 partner Echo completed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and had a positive indication on the vehicle which led to two arrests.
TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced that an officer of the Chesilhurst Police Department has been indicted for firing a Taser at the operator of a moving all-terrain vehicle (ATV) while arresting him. The civilian, a 23-year-old man, crashed the ATV and suffered significant injuries. The Office...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Tire Iron) and Felony Threats offense that occurred on Monday, September 20, 2021, in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. At approximately...
A Florida daycare worker was charged with felony aggravated child abuse after video surveillance allegedly caught her physically abusing an infant, Fox 13 reported. Investigators were called to Manatee Memorial Hospital on Sept. 16 when a 4-month-old was brought in with a fractured leg, according to the Bradenton Police Department, Fox 13 reported.
MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Shylow Shane Young, 37, entered a guilty plea to one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country, in violation of 18 United States Code Sections 113(a)(3), 1151 and 1153, punishable by a term of imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of $250,000.00, a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00, and to one count of Use, Carry, Brandish, and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, in violation of 18 United States Code Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i)(ii)(iii), punishable by a term imprisonment of not less than 10 years in addition to the punishment provided for such crime of violence, a fine of $250,000.00, a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in the 700 block of V Street, Northwest. At approximately 1:56 am, the suspects approached the victim...
WASHINGTON D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast. At approximately 8:42 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon...
ORANGE, NJ – A suspect who has been identified in the rape of an 11-year-old child in Suffern, New York has been arrested in Orange, New Jersey. In February of 2021, the Suffern Police Department received a complaint of a sexual assault of a 11-year-old victim that occurred within the Village of Suffern.
Gulfport, Miss. – A Hancock County man was sentenced today to 257 months in federal prison for assault of a federal officer and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – Police in South Plainfield are investigating a possible luring incident involving what the department described as a ‘Hispanic male’ and a young girl. “The South Plainfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious incident that occurred on Ritter Avenue today at approximately 2:40 pm,” the department said...
MOBILE, AL – A Mobile man was sentenced today to 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Michael Lee Ammons, 51, made comments to coworkers in April 2021 threatening to “go postal” and “shoot up the place” at a trucking company in Mobile where he was employed. Federal agents responded to the business and detained Ammons, who admitted to making the threatening statements. During a later search of Ammons’s residence, agents recovered a .40-caliber pistol and .22-caliber long rifle bullets. Ammons admitted to possessing the pistol and the bullets. He also acknowledged that, as a convicted felon, he was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.
WASHINGTON, D.C – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, July 19, 2021, in the 1600 block of Gales Street, Northeast. At approximately 7:42 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed...
A man who detonated an explosive device under a bridge in Bedford, Texas has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. Nicholas Lloyd Nelson, 38, pleaded guilty in June to possession of a destructive device. He was sentenced earlier this month by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the 1100 block of 25th Street, Northwest. At approximately 11:09 pm,...
A jury today convicted a 31-year-old Mounds man for shooting and killing an acquaintance the day the two rekindled an old friendship. “A federal jury evaluated compelling evidence presented by federal prosecutors and found Kyle Sago guilty of murdering Daniel Morgan. I am thankful for exemplary performance by Assistant U.S Attorneys Ross Lenhardt and Aaron Jolly during the three-day trial,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “As evidenced by two murder convictions in two trials this week, my office and our partners at the FBI and Tulsa Police Department have demonstrated we will uphold the law and fight for justice on behalf of victims of gun violence and their families.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is renewing a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of a suspect in the murder of 30-year-old Jennifer Jesse. On March 11, 2020, Jesse was found deceased by Union City police officers. A passerby called 9-1-1 after discovering her body on SW 44th near Gregory Road. Jesse was positively identified on March 13, 2020. The medical examiner determined she had been shot multiple times.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the area of Ames Street and Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. At approximately 1:56 pm, the...
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – TYRIK SCOTT, age 21, a resident of Violet, Louisiana, was sentenced on September 21. 2021 by the Honorable Susie Morgan, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. SCOTT was sentenced to time served, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. The defendant was also ordered to pay $39,324 in restitution.
Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Red Scaffold, South Dakota, man convicted of Second Degree Burglary was sentenced on September 20, 2021, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court. William Collins, age 43, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison, followed by three...
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber today sentenced Andre Moore (37, Miami) to eight years in federal prison for credit card fraud and aggravated identity theft. The Court also ordered Moore to pay $650,145.03 in restitution and to forfeit $3,110.55, related to the counts on which he was convicted.
SCRANTON- The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on September 21, 2021, Walter Pruitt, age 34, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Michael Cox, age 38, of Brooklyn, New York were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. According to Acting United States...
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.
Comments / 9