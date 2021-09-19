Another drug bust at Brick’s Mapleleaf park sends four to jail

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Shylow Shane Young, 37, entered a guilty plea to one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country, in violation of 18 United States Code Sections 113(a)(3), 1151 and 1153, punishable by a term of imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of $250,000.00, a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00, and to one count of Use, Carry, Brandish, and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, in violation of 18 United States Code Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i)(ii)(iii), punishable by a term imprisonment of not less than 10 years in addition to the punishment provided for such crime of violence, a fine of $250,000.00, a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00.

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO