How will the New York Giants supplement the massive loss of Nick Gates on offensive line?

Giants need to open with a win over Denver on Sunday. Surprisingly enough they are 2 ½ point underdogs at home against a team that only won 5 games last season. Talk about no respect for the Giants. Here is the bottom line: If the Giants offensive can be at least serviceable, the Giants will beat the Bronco’s and have a good season. Quarterback Daniel Jones will take the next step in year three of his career, and running Saquon Barkley makes the Giants offense instantly better with his return from a Torn ACL.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO