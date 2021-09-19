CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How will the New York Giants supplement the massive loss of Nick Gates on offensive line?

By Alexander Wilson
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants already had problems in the trenches before losing starting center Nick Gates to a fractured lower leg against the Washington Football Team on Thursday evening. Gates, who was shifted over to left guard, was pushed back into quarterback Daniel Jones when a defender landed awkwardly on the back of his leg, sending him to the ground in a heap, experiencing obvious pain.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

New York Giants Offensive Lineman Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury in Thursday Night Game

The New York Giants likely lost one of their best players for the rest of the season due to a gruesome injury he suffered on Thursday night. During the game against the Washington Football Team, Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates suffered a lower leg fracture. He was seen rolling around in pain before was leg was wrapped in an air cast. According to the New York Post, some were comparing the leg injury to what former Washington quarterback Joe Theisman suffered after being sacked by Giants legend Lawrence Taylor in 1985.
NFL
USA Today

Nick Gates got 'chills' when named a Giants captain

When New York Giants head coach Joe Judge gathered his team earlier this week and revealed who had been voted team captains, center Nick Gates was taken aback. Gates had no indication he had been voted a captain and the news sent chills downs his spine. “Definitely a surprise. I...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
chatsports.com

Giants news, 9/17: Nick Gates, Steve Smith, more

Gates was injured early on last night against Washington. #Giants OL Nick Gates has a lower leg fracture, the team announced. A brutal early injury at a key spot. Let me tell you something… that man Nick gates. If I could go to war with one teammate I’ve had in my life… it’s that dude. That dudes a fighter. Hearts your heart seeing him go down.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Giants Center Nick Gates Shares Major Update

On Thursday night, New York Giants center Nick Gates suffered a broken left leg in the first quarter against the Washington Football Team. Gates had surgery on Friday to repair the damage. Amazingly, the third-year pro is already back up and walking around with the assistance of a walker. Gates...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football#Ol#The Cincinnati Bengals
Mile High Report

Broncos Week 1 Preview: New York Giants Defensive Line

Week 1 of the NFL season is officially upon us, and with it, a fresh start for every NFL team. The Denver Broncos get a good test out of the gate playing the New York Giants on the road at MetLife. This is the first of many articles you’ll see...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants disappoint in 27-13 loss to start the season

The New York Giants kicked off their season on Sunday with a disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos beat the Giants with a final score of 27-13. It was an embarrassing defeat for the Giants, a team that looked outcoached from the get-go. The Broncos dominated in time of possession, holding the ball for 35:08 while the Giants possessed the ball for only 24:52.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants offensive line faces strong challenge to start the season

The New York Giants kick off their season tomorrow afternoon against the Denver Broncos. There is plenty of excitement surrounding the Giants this year as they spent a lot of money to improve the weakpoints of their roster this offseason. However, one weak area of the team went largely untouched. The Giants did not do much to improve their offensive line.
NFL
104.5 The Team

Giants’ Questions Begin with Offensive Line

Giants need to open with a win over Denver on Sunday. Surprisingly enough they are 2 ½ point underdogs at home against a team that only won 5 games last season. Talk about no respect for the Giants. Here is the bottom line: If the Giants offensive can be at least serviceable, the Giants will beat the Bronco’s and have a good season. Quarterback Daniel Jones will take the next step in year three of his career, and running Saquon Barkley makes the Giants offense instantly better with his return from a Torn ACL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mile High Report

How can the Broncos beat the New York Giants?

Way back when the Broncos 2021 schedule was released, it was hard to look at the New York Giants without acknowledging the similarities between Denver’s week one opponent and themselves. Like the G-men, the Broncos had a third year quarterback entering a make or break season surrounded by a promising supporting cast and a talented defense. Both teams had decision makers on the hot seat and looked like they’d need a quick start to fend off the vultures.
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Giants captain Nick Gates suffers gruesome injury vs. Washington

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 29: Nick Gates #65 of the New York Giants snaps the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) NY Giants offensive lineman, and captain, suffered a gruesome leg injury early in Thursday’s...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants’ injury news: OL Nick Gates carted off with leg fracture

The New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates suffered a scary lower leg injury on the first play of their second drive. The team quickly announced that Gates suffered a lower leg fracture. Gates was apparently tangled up with Washington Football Team DL Jonathan Allen and went down in pass...
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants shift offensive line combination, here’s the projected starting unit for Week 2

It has only been one week in, and the New York Giants are already shifting up their offensive line and testing on different combinations. On a short week against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night football, the Giants have elected to move center Nick Gates over to left guard, where Shane Lemieux played for just 17 snaps last week before being replaced by Ben Bredeson.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants offensive line needs to prove that Week One was not a fluke

The New York Giants offensive line was the biggest concern surrounding the team entering the 2021 NFL season. Question marks surrounded nearly every lineman in the unit. In 2020, according to ESPN, the Giants’ pass-block win rate ranked dead-last in the NFL at 46%. Their run-block win rate ranked 18th at 70%, which is about average or slightly below. Despite this, the team made no major moves to upgrade their offensive line in the 2021 offseason until just this week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy