Nevada State

Nevada Donor Network Brings Donor Awareness

KDWN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada Donor Network is a federally designated 501(c)3 not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) also responsible for facilitating tissue and cornea donation statewide. Founded in 1987, our core purpose is to provide hope, strength and life to more than 3 million people in the state of Nevada and thousands of potential transplant recipients across the country. Our primary functions as an OPO are to coordinate, recover and allocate lifesaving organs and healing tissues for transplantation and research on behalf of our heroic donors. We provide education to hospital staff and community partners on the referral and donation process and provide a strong network of support for the courageous donor families who save lives through the gift of donation. Nevada Donor Network is a member of Donate Life Nevada, a statewide collaboration of agencies committed to motivating Nevada residents to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.

kdwn.com

