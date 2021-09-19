CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Panthers lean on defense against Winston, Saints

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Saints Panthers Football Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Haason Reddick celebrates after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (Jacob Kupferman)

The Latest on Week 2 in the NFL (all times EDT):

___

2:35 p.m.

The Panthers’ defense is setting the tone again in Carolina.

The Panthers lead the Saints 17-0 at halftime behind two Sam Darnold TD passes, but the big story has once again been their defense. The Panthers have now outscored their opponents 33-0 in the first half this season and are holding Jameis Winston in check.

Winston, who threw for five TDs last week in a 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers, is 8 of 13 for 77 yards and Alvin Kamara has just 4 yards on two carries. Carolina has two sacks and is blitzing Winston on almost every play forcing him to make quick decisions.

___

2:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has a groin injury that could force him to miss the second half against Las Vegas. Watt exited in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s game against the Raiders. He is questionable to return.

Watt is the fourth Pittsburgh defensive starter to go down with an injury. Cornerback Joe Haden and inside linebacker Devin Bush are inactive with groin injuries and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu left in the first quarter with a significant left ankle injury.

The Raiders lead 9-7 at the half.

___

2:05 p.m.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has returned after leaving briefly with a left shoulder injury.

Mayfield was hurt while making a tackle following an interception in the second quarter against Houston. Mayfield’s throw was high and picked off by Texans safety Justin Reid.

Mayfield made a diving hit on Reid near mid-field and stayed on the ground. He was helped off the field and briefly examined in the sideline medical tent before jogging to the locker room. While the Texans were driving for a TD, Mayfield returned to Cleveland’s bench, took some warmup throws and stayed in the game.

Mayfield completed his first nine passes and was 9 of 11 for 110 yards before getting hurt.

Case Keenum is Mayfield’s backup.

___

1:30 p.m.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is hurting after a fourth-down hit in the first quarter of Miami’s game against Buffalo.

Miami elected to go for it on fourth-and-2 from near midfield, and Tagovailoa was hit by Buffalo’s A.J. Epensea. Tagovailoa grimaced and grabbed his left side after getting up, then walked a few steps and went back to the ground.

Tagovailoa was tended to there for a few moments before making it to the bench area, then was taken by cart to the Miami locker room for further evaluation.

He was sacked twice on Miami’s first series, then got hurt on the final play of the Dolphins’ second series.

___

1:20 p.m.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has left the Cleveland Browns game against Houston with a knee injury.

Landry was hurt while making a 9-yard catch on Cleveland’s second offensive play. He was examined in the sideline medical tent before being escorted to the locker room.

The team said his return is questionable.

Landry is in his fourth season with the Browns. He had 72 catches for 840 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Landry has caught at least two passes in 111 consecutive games, the fourth longest streak in NFL history.

___

1:10 p.m.

Two-time Pro Bowler Eric Fisher made his Colts debut Sunday, starting at left tackle less than nine months after rupturing his left Achilles tendon.

It’s been quite a journey back.

Fisher was injured during January’s AFC championship game, watched helplessly as Kansas City lost the Super Bowl and then was released by the Chiefs in a cost-cutting move in March.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who knew Fisher from his time in Kansas City, signed Fisher in May believing he could return by early September. But the top overall selection in the 2013 NFL draft didn’t even need that long to recover completely.

___

12:30 p.m.

Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman is inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals after being listed as doubtful because of a knee injury.

Goldman also missed Chicago’s season-opening loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. He opted out of last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Goldman started 63 of the 67 games he played in for Chicago from 2015 to 2019 after being drafted in the second round out of Florida State.

___

12:15 p.m.

Sam Darnold’s job just got a little easier in Week 2.

The Saints announced they will be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, which is a blow to New Orleans’ secondary.

Darnold, the Panthers’ new starting quarterback, is coming off a game where he threw for 279 yards and one touchdown and also ran for a score in a 19-14 win over his former team, the New York Jets. Despite the win, the Panthers struggled in the red zone scoring just one touchdown on four trips inside the Jets 20-yard line.

___

12:05 p.m.

Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is playing against Houston after being listed as questionable and not practicing all week.

Wills sprained his left ankle early in last week’s season-opening loss at Kansas City. He came onto the field at FirstEnergy Stadium hours before kickoff and tested his ankle with coach Kevin Stefanski, line coach Bill Callahan and members of Cleveland’s medical staff watching.

The No. 10 overall pick in 2020, Wills also suffered a serious ankle injury in Cleveland’s playoff loss at Kansas City.

Complicating matters for the Browns is that Wills’ backup, Chris Hubbard, is out with a triceps injury. If Wills couldn’t play – or if he has to come up – Blake Hance will likely move into the left tackle spot.

___

12 p.m.

Russell Wilson is hoping Week 2 of the NFL season provides a personal milestone. Wilson will try for his 100th regular-season win when he leads the Seattle Seahawks against the Tennessee Titans.

Seattle's “12s” will be back in the stands Sunday for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Titans will try to avoid an 0-2 start while Wilson goes for his 100th win in his 146th start. Only Tom Brady (131) and Joe Montana (139) have won 100 in fewer games.

In one of the week's top matchups, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson will face off for the fourth straight season in a matchup of MVP quarterbacks. Jackson is 0-3 vs. Mahomes, 30-5 against everyone else.

Andy Dalton will make his first home start with Chicago as the Bears face Cincinnati. Most Bears fans are eager to see first-round draft pick Justin Fields, who played well in a brief appearance in the opener, take over for Dalton.

The New Orleans Saints will have eight coaches unable to attend their game at Carolina because of positive COVID-19 tests. Offensive line coach Brendan Nugent has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is now set to coach. On Saturday, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, and defensive assistant Brian Young were added to the list of coaches unable to attend the game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

