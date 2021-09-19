Venture Capital vs Bootstrapping: Rob Charles of Goldfingr On How To Determine If Fundraising Or Bootstrapping Is The Right Choice For Your Startup

Never give up! Maybe pivot but never give up! There is no failure. There is only learning. Entrepreneurs are the ones that change the world! And you are doing something that the majority of the planet would like to do, but are not doing it because of fear. So what do you have to lose? You do it and it doesn’t work out like you hoped? Who cares. Life rarely works out how we plan and often better than if we had it our way. So it’s better to go for it in life!