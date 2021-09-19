CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoFundMe Account Established for Trucker Killed in Fiery Mason City Crash

By Mark Pitz
kchanews.com
 4 days ago

A GoFundMe account has been established for the semi-truck driver who died in a fiery two-vehicle wreck near Mason City last week. 52-year-old Amar Pinjo of Waterloo died after his Freightliner truck collided with a pickup driven by 57-year-old Matt Hoveland of Osage near the intersection of California Avenue and Highway 122 at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 14th. Pinjo’s truck and trailer then entered a nearby cornfield, rolled on its side and became engulfed in flames. Pinjo was ejected from his rig and was pronounced dead at the scene.

