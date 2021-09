Saturday June 22nd, 2019, Vancouver: I’m getting ready for day two of the NHL Draft and after entering the arena I spot one prospect after another. Patrik Puistola is browsing some of the merchandise in the fanshop with his dad. Nils Höglander and his family walk by me. It’s a great reminder that for most of these prospects and their families, the draft is as much an event to enjoy as it is for fans.

