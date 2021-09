Against us this year out of the way. Still surprised Ajou didn't jump up and pull that one out of the air. He is supposed to have hops. Tells me still alot of football left for him to learn. He basically just swatted at it and GT player catches. Can't wait to see Ajou continue to develop. Hope none of these other ACC sunzabeeches think they can rely on an onside kick to work against us. You get one, that's it!

FOOTBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO