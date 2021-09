Once a team hits a well known superior level of play for a few years, the strength of their schedule shouldn’t matter that much. If the opponents have a few down years, it’s not the fault of the superior team. As long as there are wins, the luck of the draw of the schedule should not be an overriding concern. This would apply to conferences and independents. Lucky them if the teams on their schedule are not doing well.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO