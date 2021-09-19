CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leaves game vs. Bills on cart after vicious hit

By John Healy
The Miami Dolphins were dealt a brutal blow on Sunday when Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game and left on a cart after taking a big hit.

Miami Herald

After sharing decorated QB room at Alabama, Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Patriots’ Mac Jones reunite in NFL

The photo has been widely shared, a moment-in-time reflection of one of the most decorated position groups in recent memory. The 2017 Alabama quarterback room stood side-by-side after a 45-7 beatdown of Tennessee. Mac Jones was on the far left, grinning with a cigar between his lips. Jalen Hurts in the middle with his arms crossed and a smirk. And Tua Tagovailoa, on the far right, also arms crossed, carrying a confident look.
NFL
247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins QB reveals best advice from Dan Marino

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to live up to in his franchise history, as he plays in the shadows of Dan Marino, one of the top regarded quarterbacks in NFL history. But Tagovailoa can also benefit from playing in the franchise, getting advice from Marino. When recently asked what the best advice Marino had given him was, Tagovailoa had a short, simple response.
NFL
chatsports.com

Tua Tagovailoa Carted Off vs. Bills With Rib Injury, Questionable to Return

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Miami's matchup with the Bills on Sunday. Tagovailoa exited the contest after he was hit on a 4th-and-2 play by Buffalo defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. Tagovailoa threw an incomplete pass before he was hit, and he attempted to walk to the sideline before trainers came to look at him.
NFL
The Ledger

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs; Jacoby Brissett to start vs. Raiders

MIAMI GARDENS — Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will miss Sunday’s game in Las Vegas against the Raiders, Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday. Flores said Tagovailoa is week to week. Backup Jacoby Brissett, who played most of last Sunday’s 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills, will start against the Raiders and be backed up by Reid Sinnett.
NFL
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Will Not Play Sunday Due To Fractured Ribs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that further tests revealed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Tagovailoa was knocked out of the Dolphins’ 35-0 loss to Buffalo on Sunday after just two series and eight...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Jacoby Brissett more than capable of keeping Dolphins afloat in Tua’s absence

Ever had a fridge full of leftovers nobody wanted to eat? There’s absolutely nothing wrong with any of those meals. They were nutritious, and even delicious earlier in the week. Warm them up one more time, and they should satisfy your hunger. But that doesn’t stop you from ordering takeout because you desire something fresh, new and more enticing. Sometimes quarterbacks can be like that. ...
NFL
BamaCentral

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Updates Status of QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Miami's game on Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday. The second-year starter was diagnosed with a fractured rib after being listed as 'day-to-day' earlier in the week following the injury sustained on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
hawaiitelegraph.com

Dolphins will face explosive Raiders without QB Tua Tagovailoa

Traveling west and playing the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) was always going to be a difficult task for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins (1-1) will be 5 1/2-point underdogs on Sunday against the Raiders, a line that is at least partially inflated by the quarterback situation. Miami will play without...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

