Cowboys-Chargers live stream (9/19): How to watch Dak Prescott vs. Justin Herbert online, TV info, time

By Mark Heim
AL.com
 4 days ago
It should be a good one when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ and fuboTV. Herbert has emerged as one of the top young quarterbacks in the league, going into another big Week 2 game as Los Angeles hosts Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
Justin Herbert, fresh of his Offensive Rookie of the Year season, is back in the saddle and looking to build something with his re-tooled Los Angeles Chargers team who face the Washington Football Team and their capable, well-rounded defense in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. This matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET from FedExField with a live national TV broadcast on CBS.
The upcoming Week 2 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers got a lot more interesting over the past few days. Since dropping a close one to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, the Cowboys were forced to move Randy Gregory to the reserve/COVID-19 list and and then both Michael Gallup and DeMarcus Lawrence to injured reserve -- the latter two set to miss multiple weeks with a calf and foot injury, respectively.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers Matchup Preview (9/19/21) Week 1 was a tale of two teams for the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Chargers squeaked out a road win against the Washington Football Team. Los Angeles is relatively healthy and just resting most of its players for the extended season, and Dallas has lost several starters in the last week. It is incredibly unfortunate for the Cowboys because they clearly had some momentum against the Bucs and almost beat them had it not been for more late-game heroics from the greatest of all-time, Tom Brady. Dallas had gotten its defense to play hard and had some chemistry, but with these recent injuries, it could all go down the drain for several weeks. Each team has a roadmap for winning in their second game of the 2021 season, and it will be up to whichever squad executes it better. The Cowboys need to rally together on the defensive side of the ball and put together a similar performance in Week 2 as they did in Week 1. If they can do that, then Dallas certainly has an advantage. Meanwhile, the Chargers will have to execute better offensively and get Austin Ekeler involved more this week if they want to win. We will take a look at all of the catalysts that will affect this game and a prediction for how this bout will go.
While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
