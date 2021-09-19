Cowboys-Chargers live stream (9/19): How to watch Dak Prescott vs. Justin Herbert online, TV info, time

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers Matchup Preview (9/19/21) Week 1 was a tale of two teams for the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Chargers squeaked out a road win against the Washington Football Team. Los Angeles is relatively healthy and just resting most of its players for the extended season, and Dallas has lost several starters in the last week. It is incredibly unfortunate for the Cowboys because they clearly had some momentum against the Bucs and almost beat them had it not been for more late-game heroics from the greatest of all-time, Tom Brady. Dallas had gotten its defense to play hard and had some chemistry, but with these recent injuries, it could all go down the drain for several weeks. Each team has a roadmap for winning in their second game of the 2021 season, and it will be up to whichever squad executes it better. The Cowboys need to rally together on the defensive side of the ball and put together a similar performance in Week 2 as they did in Week 1. If they can do that, then Dallas certainly has an advantage. Meanwhile, the Chargers will have to execute better offensively and get Austin Ekeler involved more this week if they want to win. We will take a look at all of the catalysts that will affect this game and a prediction for how this bout will go.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO