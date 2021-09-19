American Horror Story: Double Feature: Is Sarah Paulson really done?

Things had to come to this eventually since in the last episode the chemist that created the pills that have caused so much trouble was revealed, and now we get to see how things started going south in Provincetown, well before Harry and his family ever moved in. It was interesting to see how things manage to get going and to see how Belle Noir really wasn’t much of anything before the transformation. Funny enough, it’s easy to say that her husband had it coming when she finally did turn, as admitting to her that he’d been cheating and meant to go cheat again was kind of like a giant ‘Okay I’m about to die’ signal. A lot of fans would probably say that the mere fact that he was identified as her husband was his death sentence, and they’d be right. But the transition of Belle from the timid old lady who wrote what amounts to a smut novel to the hard-hearted murderess that would eventually help turn her partner in crime was impressive since it was like night and day.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO