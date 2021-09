PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School districts in the Pittsburgh area continue to battle COVID-19. Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said there are five outbreaks and six clusters across the county. The department would not say what districts are impacted, though it said 45 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 this month identify as teachers. KDKA spoke with Woodland Hills Superintendent James Harris about how COVID-19 is impacting his district. “We have to be like water. We have to be super flexible, super nimble and try to make the best of it this year,” he said. Harris said about 15 teachers have gotten...

