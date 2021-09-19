Heels episode 7 return date: Could Ace flip on his brother?

Is Bachelor in Paradise 7 new tonight on ABC? There’s a chance that you turn on the network tonight and are slightly confused…. This is, alas, where we come to share some of the bad news: You are not going to get a chance to see more romance and roses on the air tonight. Instead, you are going to be waiting until tomorrow night — this is not an NFL preemption or anything of the like. This is just how ABC has chosen to program the remainder of the season! You will see new episodes once a week on Tuesdays, and that helps to ensure that there’s some continuity between the end of this season and the start of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. (Sure, we also think that ABC is happy to avoid football competition for this show, as well.)

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO