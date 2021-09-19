CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Heels episode 7 return date: Could Ace flip on his brother?

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Following tonight’s big episode, do you want to see the Heels episode 7 return date — or get more information on what’s next?. The first thing we have to do here is kick things off with some bad news: There is no new episode coming up on Starz next week. What’s the reason for that? Ultimately, that’s not entirely clear given that there are only so more episodes this season. Why not go ahead and give them to us? (There is a new episode of another Starz show next week in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.) The next new installment is coming on Sunday, October 3.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: First official Gary Cole photo

As you prepare for the NCIS season 19 premiere coming on CBS September 20, why not also prepare for Gary Cole’s arrival?. To date, the network has stayed relatively quiet about the veteran actor’s series-regular turn on the series, and that includes today; nonetheless, we can at least share the photo above, the first promotional image out there of Cole’s character Alden Park.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Ludwig
Person
Stephen Amell
purewow.com

‘Virgin River’ Star Martin Henderson Gets Down on One Knee & Asks Alexandra Breckenridge to Do Season 4

It’s been a crazy day for fans of Netflix’s Virgin River. The streaming platform recently revealed that the series had been renewed for a fourth and fifth season. Naturally, the official IG account of the popular drama didn’t let the news go by without confirming it in a clever video featuring stars Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel Monroe) and Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan). “Season 4 and Season 5 picked up by Netflix! Thank each and everyone of you for all your support! We so appreciate it!” the post’s caption read.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TV's Animated Specials, Ranked: Lucifer, PEN15, Supernatural, Fringe and 9 More Memorable One-Off Episodes

The Winchester brothers, Raymond Reddington and the Devil himself are among the lucky TV characters to have found themselves in cartoon form. While animated television specials have popped up numerous times over the decades, the coronavirus pandemic has forced even more series — including some you might not expect — to get creative with different art forms as live-action TV production halted during the last 18 months. In recent weeks, Hulu’s PEN15 and Netflix’s Lucifer have both experimented with animation, but where do those episodes rank among the rest of television’s animated specials?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Bachelor in Paradise 7 new tonight on ABC? Episode 8 return date

Is Bachelor in Paradise 7 new tonight on ABC? There’s a chance that you turn on the network tonight and are slightly confused…. This is, alas, where we come to share some of the bad news: You are not going to get a chance to see more romance and roses on the air tonight. Instead, you are going to be waiting until tomorrow night — this is not an NFL preemption or anything of the like. This is just how ABC has chosen to program the remainder of the season! You will see new episodes once a week on Tuesdays, and that helps to ensure that there’s some continuity between the end of this season and the start of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. (Sure, we also think that ABC is happy to avoid football competition for this show, as well.)
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Starz#Dwl
The Week

returns with Mike Richards-hosted episodes filmed before his ouster

Jeopardy! returned Monday for its new season with a premiere episode hosted by Mike Richards, the quiz show's former executive producer who was ousted as its new host after just one day of taping. Richards filmed a week's worth of episodes during his brief stint as host, which will air through Friday despite his high-profile exit.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 premiere: Did Nic Nevin die?

As we prepared for The Resident season 5 premiere, our big concern was rather simple: That Nic Nevin would be dead at the end of the hour. We knew that Emily VanCamp was going to be leaving the show; the real question mark was how it was going to happen.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 spoilers: Why is Eddie lying?

Season 12 episode 2 carries with it the title of “Times Like These” and based on some early details, this one looks fascinating. We’re going to have one of our more intriguing Jamie / Eddie storylines of the season, and we’re sure that it has people wondering a lot of different things in advance.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 video: Kenny and Mari get a date!

It took a long time on Bachelor in Paradise 7 for Kenny and Mari to get some sort of date together — yet, it’s happening on Tuesday night’s new episode!. So what sort of date are we talking about here? Let’s just say that it’s one that is very hard to understand happening in almost any other setting. The video below gives you a good sense of what this date is, as the two have to eat tacos off one of one another’s bodies. What is it with all of the food-related stuff as of late on this show?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the finale this week on Hulu, can you expect a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 renewal — or is this the end of the road?. We don’t want to be someone who beats around the bush here too long, so let’s go ahead and make the following clear: Don’t expect more episodes. As many of you know, the Nicole Kidman series is an adaptation of a Liane Moriarty novel and by virtue of that, it was designed as a limited series. There is meant to be a defined beginning, middle, and end to this story, and we don’t think anyone went into this with the expectation that there will be another season down the road.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 2 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Nearly Departed’

After tonight’s big premiere, don’t expect NCIS season 19 episode 2 to take its foot off the gas all that much. Several main storylines from the premiere are going to continue, and you’ll also have a new face formally enter the show in Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Star Confirms Exit with Heartfelt Video

Law & Order: SVU fans were understandably shocked and upset when it was reported that both Demore Barnes and Jamie Gray Hyder would be exiting the series in season 23. The reasoning has not been revealed by the show or Wolf Entertainment, but Hyder did previously confirm the report. Barnes, who plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland on the show, previously wrote a post on social media that explained he was dealing with a death in the family, and that a full statement would be coming at a later date. That date is now here, as Barnes took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the fans, his castmates, the crew, and Wolf Entertainment, and during the statement, he revealed that he's still not completely sure why the decision was made. You can read his full statement below.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Gossip Girl’ Renewed, Celebrity ‘Big Brother’ Returning, ‘Good Trouble’ Renewed, ‘SNL’ Return Date, ‘Manifest’ Cast Returning, ‘Star Trek’ Series News and More!

HBO Max’s new reboot series Gossip Girl has been renewed for season two. The news come before the second half of season one premieres in November. The first half of the first season is available to stream now. CBS has ordered a third season of Big Brother spinoff series Big...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 premiere news

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Given that Dancing with the Stars is on the air, it makes sense to wonder about that. We’ll break things down within this article, as we’ve got a little bit of good news and bad. Here’s what should make some of you...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Heels episode 6 spoilers: Will Bobby Pin be okay?

As we prepare ourselves for Heels episode 6 on Starz next week, it’s pretty clear that things are going to be a mess and then some for the DWL. On tonight’s episode, we saw Crystal go rogue after being encouraged by Wild Bill to get her own place in the sun. She did a great job! The problem here is that she did TOO good of a job — she made Ace mad, he took it out on Bobby, and then he got hurt. One of the show’s most-likable wrestlers is out of commission for a while.
WWE
thecinemaholic.com

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 28: What to Expect?

In episode 27 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, the Veto competition took place, and the existing nominations were swapped. Tiffany had to explain herself to Claire, although she didn’t find out about the Cookout. Xavier was not happy about the result of the Veto. If you’re not aware of the latest happenings, go to the recap. Now, you can skim through the details for ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 28, here!
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Viewership Details Revealed For Fifth Episode Of Heels On Starz

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for the latest episode of Heels, which was the fifth in the series. Heels brought in 79,000 viewers who either watched live or on the same day, and that’s the same number as last week for the series. In the key 18...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy